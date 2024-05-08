House stops an effort to boot Speaker Mike Johnson from the chair. Here's who supported it.

James Powel, Marina Pitofsky, Riley Beggin and Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., failed Wednesday as a motion to vacate the chair was tabled by the chamber, defeating the effort to boot the Speaker in a decisive and bipartisan manner.

The motion was introduced by far-right Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene at 5:30 p.m. local time and a vote to table the motion, called by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., won 359-43 just 15 minutes after the motion was introduced.

“In this moment this country desperately needs a functioning Congress,” Johnson said to reporters after the vote. “That’s what an overwhelming majority of the Republican members of this body chose today.”

While introducing the motion, the culmination of an over month-long threat from Greene, the representative was heckled and called opponents of the bill "the uni-party."

The attempt to oust the speaker lacked support from face of the Republican party and its presumptive 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump." If we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything! Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard," Trump said on Truth Social.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) hold a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on potential motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) hold a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on potential motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The final tally showed 32 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted against tabling the motion; seven members, all Democrats, voted present and 21 members did not vote.

Democrats who moved to advance Greene’s motion, cited reservations about saving the speaker over his key role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Democratic lawmakers also took aim at Johnson's conservative credentials such as his anti-abortion views.

Here's who voted against tabling the motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson:

Republicans who voted for the motion to vacate

Andy Biggs

Arizona

Eric Burlison

Missouri

Elijah Crane

Arizona

Warren Davidson

Ohio

Paul Gosar

Arizona

Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Georgia

Thomas Massie

Kentucky

Alexander X. Mooney

West Virginia

Barry Moore

Alabama

Chip Roy

Texas

Victoria Spartz

Indiana

Democrats who voted to advance motion to vacate

Nanette Diaz Barragán

California

Jamaal Bowman

New York

Cori Bush

Missouri

Greg Casar

Texas

Joaquin Castro

Texas

Yvette D. Clarke

New York

Gerald E. Connolly

Virginia

Diana DeGette

Colorado

Lloyd Doggett

Texas

Veronica Escobar

Texas

Maxwell Frost

Florida

John Garamendi

California

Sylvia R. Garcia

Texas

Robert Garcia

California

Jimmy Gomez

California

Josh Harder

California

Jonathan L. Jackson

Illinois

Pramila Jayapal

Washington

Sydney Kamlager-Dove

California

Barbara Lee

California

Summer L. Lee

Pennsylvania

Robert Menendez

New Jersey

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York

Ayanna Pressley

Massachusetts

Delia C. Ramirez

Illinois

Patrick Ryan

New York

Mary Gay Scanlon

Pennsylvania

Rashida Tlaib

Michigan

Nyda M. Velázquez

New York

Maxine Waters

California

Bonnie Watson Coleman

New Jersey

Nikema Williams

Georgia

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to remove Mike Johnson