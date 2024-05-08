House stops an effort to boot Speaker Mike Johnson from the chair. Here's who supported it.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., failed Wednesday as a motion to vacate the chair was tabled by the chamber, defeating the effort to boot the Speaker in a decisive and bipartisan manner.
The motion was introduced by far-right Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene at 5:30 p.m. local time and a vote to table the motion, called by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., won 359-43 just 15 minutes after the motion was introduced.
“In this moment this country desperately needs a functioning Congress,” Johnson said to reporters after the vote. “That’s what an overwhelming majority of the Republican members of this body chose today.”
While introducing the motion, the culmination of an over month-long threat from Greene, the representative was heckled and called opponents of the bill "the uni-party."
The attempt to oust the speaker lacked support from face of the Republican party and its presumptive 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump." If we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything! Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard," Trump said on Truth Social.
The final tally showed 32 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted against tabling the motion; seven members, all Democrats, voted present and 21 members did not vote.
Democrats who moved to advance Greene’s motion, cited reservations about saving the speaker over his key role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Democratic lawmakers also took aim at Johnson's conservative credentials such as his anti-abortion views.
Here's who voted against tabling the motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson:
Republicans who voted for the motion to vacate
Arizona
Missouri
Arizona
Ohio
Arizona
Georgia
Kentucky
West Virginia
Alabama
Texas
Indiana
Democrats who voted to advance motion to vacate
California
New York
Missouri
Texas
Texas
New York
Virginia
Colorado
Texas
Texas
Florida
California
Texas
California
California
California
Illinois
Washington
California
California
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
New York
Massachusetts
Illinois
New York
Pennsylvania
Michigan
New York
California
New Jersey
Georgia
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to remove Mike Johnson