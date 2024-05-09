House stops effort to boot Speaker Mike Johnson. Thomas Massie among many who supported it.

Efforts to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., failed Wednesday as a motion to vacate the chair was tabled by the chamber, defeating the effort to boot the Speaker in a decisive and bipartisan manner.

The motion was introduced by far-right Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene at 5:30 p.m. local time and a vote to table the motion, called by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., won 359-43 just 15 minutes after the motion was introduced.

“In this moment this country desperately needs a functioning Congress,” Johnson said to reporters after the vote. “That’s what an overwhelming majority of the Republican members of this body chose today.”

While introducing the motion, the culmination of an over month-long threat from Greene, the representative was heckled and called opponents of the bill "the uni-party."

The attempt to oust the speaker lacked support from face of the Republican party and its presumptive 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump." If we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything! Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard," Trump said on Truth Social.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) hold a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on potential motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The final tally showed 32 Democrats and 11 Republicans voted against tabling the motion; seven members, all Democrats, voted present and 21 members did not vote.

Democrats who moved to advance Greene’s motion, cited reservations about saving the speaker over his key role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Democratic lawmakers also took aim at Johnson's conservative credentials such as his anti-abortion views.

Here's who voted against tabling the motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson:

