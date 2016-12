WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator John McCain, both Republicans, blasted the Obama administration's decision to abstain in a U.N. Security Council vote on Friday condemning Israeli settlements.

Ryan said in a statement the U.S. abstention was "absolutely shameful" and a "blow to peace." McCain said in a statement the U.S. move "has made us complicit in this outrageous attack."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)