House Speaker Ryan says Trump should not rescind immigration program

FILE PHOTO: People hold signs against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed end of the DACA program that protects immigrant children from deportation at a protest in New York City, U.S., August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday President Donald Trump should not rescind an Obama-era program that protects immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, adding that Congress needs to address it.

"I actually don't think he should do that," Ryan, a Republican, said in an interview with WCLO radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

"There needs to be a legislative solution. That's one that we're working on. And I think we want to give people peace of mind," Ryan said of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created under Democratic former President Barack Obama.

