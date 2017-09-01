House Speaker Ryan plans Harvey aid 'installments'

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about healthcare at his final weekly press conference before The House of Representatives begins its summer recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday that lawmakers will replenish a federal disaster relief fund to keep federal aid flowing to Hurricane Harvey victims but that full assistance will come from Congress in installments.

"We won't fully know what all is needed for some time. But we do know that the cash drain is fast. And so we're going to have to do some quick responses," Ryan said in an interview with WCLO Radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.

"We're fashioning legislation right now in concert with the administration to get the resources in the FEMA fund quickly so that that fund stays full and doesn’t run out, while the larger assessment is done.”

