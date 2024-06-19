New House Speaker reflects on 2024 legislative session at Northeast Tech

Jun. 19—Oklahoma put more money than ever into public education, has about $4.9 billion in reserves, and made its biggest tax cut in history this year, according to new House Speaker Kyle Hilbert.

Hilbert, a Republican from Bristow, spoke Friday during the State of Legislative Affairs banquet at Northeast Tech to a crowd of about 50 people. Most represent local stakeholders like Cox Communications, RCB Bank and county and city government agencies.

Rep. Mark Lepak and Sen. Ally Seifried, Claremore's state Legislature delegation, served as panelists. Sen. Julie Daniels of Bartlesville, whose district includes northern Rogers County except Chelsea, joined the group. All are Republicans.

When Hilbert took the stage, he said as someone who does not live in Claremore, the community's camaraderie in the face of disaster is "something special."

"That was not in my prepared remarks, but that's just something that I noticed sitting there ... what a privilege it is," Hilbert said.

He said the Legislature passed a $12.47 billion state budget that, among other things, put money toward retaining experienced teachers and increasing salaries for personal care assistants, county sheriffs and deputies.

The Legislature also invested $30 million for the state to help municipalities pay their 12.5% share of matching funds to FEMA during disasters, he said.

Daniels and Seifried both highlighted the Legislature's new requirements for schools to add a fourth math credit and teach phonics instead of the "three-cueing" system that encourages guessing meanings from context clues.

Lepak said he wished the Legislature could have passed the .25% tax cut with the grocery tax cut. He also said with the drop in revenue, he wants to ensure the state doesn't head down an unsustainable spending path.

Hilbert has served as speaker pro tempore since 2022. He will be 30 years old when the 2025 session begins, making him Oklahoma's youngest-ever House Speaker. He succeeds Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in that position.

Lepak said Hilbert will do great as speaker, though some people have expressed concerns about his youth.

"Let me assure you that isn't an issue," Lepak said. "This guy's got some toughness around him that will surprise a lot of folks."

Roger Ramseyer, Cox's vice president, also spoke at the banquet. Ramseyer said Cox has restored internet access to about 90% of Claremore customers and has two of its leaders walking the city streets to scout out homes that don't have internet.

Cox customers whose internet is still out can call 888-269-9693. The hotline will ask callers to confirm their phone number, house number and four-digit identification number before it connects to a human representative.