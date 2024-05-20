House Speaker Paul Renner endorses potential successor in Florida House District 19

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner talks in Jacksonville in March about Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a bill that bans Floridians younger than 16 from using social media platforms. Renner, whose term is ending, has endorsed Sam Greco, a former Navy judge advocate general, in the race to be his replacement representing House District 19.

The House Speaker has spoken.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Monday endorsed Sam Greco, one of four Republicans vying to replace Renner as House District 19 representative. The GOP holds a 21 percentage-point margin over Democrats in the district, which covers all of Flagler and part of St. Johns counties.

“Sam’s time as a Naval officer, commitment to public service, and steadfast support for our shared conservative values make him the right choice to represent the district," Renner said in a prepared statement. "Sam has the vision and determination to deliver real solutions for the people of House District 19, and I have no doubt that Sam will be an outstanding representative for our community here in Northeast Florida.”

Sam Greco, 2024 Republican candidate for Florida House District 19

Greco is a Navy reservist and a former judge advocate general, prosecuting military cases. He lives in unincorporated southern St. Johns County and describes himself as "pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-freedom."

He entered the race in February, after two other GOP candidates who had already mounted viable campaigns: Darryl Boyer, a former staffer of Renner and retired physician James St. George of St. Augustine.

As of March 31, St. George had raised a huge amount for a House race, $389,000.

Boyer − who has also worked for House Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, and campaigned for Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee − has raised nearly $50,000.

And yet another Republican is in the race, businessman and former lawyer Matthew Nellans, whose mailing address is Ormond Beach but lives in Flagler County. He had only raised $1,000 by the end of March.

Meanwhile, Greco had raised more than $130,000, between his campaign and political committee, First Coast Conservative Coalition. And now he's landed what figures to be a key endorsement.

“Speaker Renner is responsible for passing the most consequential conservative agenda in Florida’s history and every Floridian is better off because of his leadership," Greco said. "His dedication to public service and our conservative principles has been an inspiration to me and so many others. I am committed to upholding these values and continuing his incredible work of delivering for the people of our district and state.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Paul Renner backs 1 of 4 GOP contenders in Florida House District 19