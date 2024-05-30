House speaker Mike Johnson set to lead Rockland County fundraiser for GOP's Mike Lawler

House Speaker Mike Johnson is due to return to the Hudson Valley next month for another fundraiser supporting Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, the Rockland County freshman facing a tough reelection race this fall.

Johnson stopped in Westchester County in December to raise campaign cash for Lawler with a gathering at the Bronxville home of a former Trump administration official. That visit came shortly after the Louisiana Republican ascended to the speakership and assumed one of the roving roles that comes with the job: headlining fundraisers for vulnerable party members.

Now he's the featured guest at a fundraising breakfast for Lawler at the Paramount Country Club in New City. The event begins at 8 a.m. and ticket prices start at $150, with $3,300 being the federal contribution limit, according to the invitation. (A $1,000 donation earns access to a "VIP reception" at the breakfast.) Doug Katz and Mike Lehner are listed as the event hosts.

Rep. Mike Lawler speaks with Political Reporter Chris McKenna in The Journal News/lohud office in West Harrison May 21, 2024.

Lawler is set to face former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones in November in New York's 17th Congressional District, which consists of all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess. Jones represented a different form of that district for one term before lines were redrawn in 2022 and upended his reelection plans.

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones holds a press conference outside the Pearl River office of Rep. Mike Lawler to denounce House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Dec. 20, 2023.

Jones has been steadily outraising Lawler and had slightly more campaign cash on hand as of March 31: $3.1 million vs. $3 million, according to federal records. Jones raised nearly $1.8 million in the first three months of the year, doubling Lawler's haul.

Lawler edged out Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022 in an upset and one of the nation's closest House races. This year's race is rated a "toss up." The 17th District race is one of about six competitive seats in New York that are expected to be hotly contested this fall in a battle for party control of the closely divided House, which now has a narrow GOP majority.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: House Speaker Mike Johnson to lead Mike Lawler fundraiser in Rockland