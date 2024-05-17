House Speaker Johnson will visit Luzerne County

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson will headline a breakfast fundraiser for Republican congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan on Monday at a private residence in Luzerne County.

No other details were provided by Bresnahan’s campaign.

Bresnahan is looking to seat Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright to represent the 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the November general election.

“I am thrilled to welcome Speaker Mike Johnson to NEPA on Monday. Speaker Johnson knows that Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District is paramount to keeping and expanding the House Republican majority. I am going to work tirelessly to flip this seat red,” Bresnahan said.

Check back later for more on this developing story.