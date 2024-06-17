House shot up in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

A house was damaged by gunfire in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Monday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Madonna Street just before 12:30 p.m. for a 15-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a house that had been shot up. Police said no one was inside at the time and there were no reported injuries.

The Mobile Crime Unit recovered shell casings and video footage from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin At least 7 people injured in crash in North Versailles VIN-cloning scam on the rise VIDEO: Pittsburghers prepare to beat the heat this week DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts