House for sale in Illinois is one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s lesser known designs. See it

He’s the most recognized name in architecture history all over the globe, and while Frank Lloyd Wright has many different house and building styles under his belt, he’s most known for his boldness when it comes to mid-century modern homes.

This is one of the famous architect’s first Prairie-style homes.

But at the start of his career, he managed to take hold of an architectural trend referred to as Prairie-style at the turn of the 20th century and made it entirely his own.

Interior

One of his first Prairie-style houses has landed on the real estate market in Kankakee, Illinois, — for an affordable $779,000. Usually, Wright’s designs can venture up in the millions when it comes to cost, but this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house hasn’t been for sale for 48 years, and the interior may be dated.

“Welcome to the Warren Hickox House, a timeless masterpiece nestled along the picturesque Kankakee River in scenic Kankakee,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

“Designed by the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright, often hailed as the greatest American architect of all time, this home exudes warmth and charm from the moment you step inside. The home, considered one of Wright’s first Prairie-style designs, was finished in plaster and dark wood trim, the Hickox House features flared roof ridges evocative of Japanese architecture/geometry, a favorite of Wright-the tent-like quality embraces the varied forms below.”

Living room

A unique aspect of the home is its proximity to another Wright work, which is right next door.

Kitchen

“Legend has it that the Warren Hickox House was built first, and Anna [Hickox’s sister] loved what was going on there and had hers built,” listing agent Victoria Krause Schutte told Realtor.com.

Stairwell

The 3,277-square-foot home, which was built in 1900, has a plethora of features, including:

Natural light

Screened office

Cruciform design

Bay windows

Bedroom

“The Hickox House seamlessly blends form and function, providing both elegance and comfort for everyday living. Beyond its stunning architectural significance, this residence offers an unparalleled location near parks and the prestigious country club, allowing residents to indulge in a lifestyle of leisure and tranquility, surrounded by nature’s beauty,” the listing says.

Attic

Kankakee is about a 60-mile drive southwest from Chicago.

Interior

