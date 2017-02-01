House Roll Call: Obama rules

The 228-194 roll call Wednesday by which the House approved a measure that scuttles a regulation aimed at preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams.

A "yes" vote is a vote for the measure.

Voting yes were 4 Democrats and 224 Republicans.

Voting no were 185 Democrats and 9 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

There are 2 vacancies in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats — Sewell, N.

Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, Y; Byrne, Y; Palmer, Y; Roby, Y; Rogers, Y.

ALASKA

Republicans — Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats — Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O'Halleran, N; Sinema, N.

Republicans — Biggs, Y; Franks, Y; Gosar, Y; McSally, Y; Schweikert, Y.

ARKANSAS

Republicans — Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, Y; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats — Aguilar, N; Barragan, N; Bass, N; Bera, N; Brownley, N; Carbajal, N; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, N; Correa, N; Costa, Y; Davis, N; DeSaulnier, N; Eshoo, N; Garamendi, N; Huffman, N; Khanna, N; Lee, N; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, N; Lowenthal, N; Matsui, N; McNerney, N; Napolitano, N; Panetta, N; Pelosi, N; Peters, N; Roybal-Allard, N; Ruiz, N; Sanchez, N; Schiff, N; Sherman, N; Speier, N; Swalwell, N; Takano, N; Thompson, N; Torres, N; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, N.

Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, Y; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, Y; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, Y; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats — DeGette, N; Perlmutter, N; Polis, N.

Republicans — Buck, Y; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, Y; Tipton, Y.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats — Courtney, N; DeLauro, N; Esty, N; Himes, N; Larson, N.

DELAWARE

Democrats — Blunt Rochester, N.

FLORIDA

Democrats — Castor, N; Crist, N; Demings, N; Deutch, N; Frankel, N; Hastings, N; Lawson, N; Murphy, N; Soto, N; Wasserman Schultz, N; Wilson, N.

Republicans — Bilirakis, Y; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, N; DeSantis, Y; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, Y; Mast, Y; Posey, Y; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, N; Ross, Y; Rutherford, Y; Webster, Y; Yoho, Y.

GEORGIA

Democrats — Bishop, Y; Johnson, N; Lewis, N; Scott, David, N.

Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., Y; Loudermilk, Y; Price, Tom, X; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats — Gabbard, N; Hanabusa, N.

IDAHO

Republicans — Labrador, Y; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats — Bustos, N; Davis, Danny, N; Foster, N; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, N; Krishnamoorthi, N; Lipinski, N; Quigley, N; Rush, X; Schakowsky, N; Schneider, N.

Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, Y; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, Y; Roskam, Y; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats — Carson, N; Visclosky, N.

Republicans — Banks, Y; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, Y; Messer, X; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats — Loebsack, N.

Republicans — Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans — Jenkins, Y; Marshall, Y; Yoder, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats — Yarmuth, N.

Republicans — Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, Y; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats — Richmond, N.

Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats — Pingree, N.

Republicans — Poliquin, N.

MARYLAND

Democrats — Brown, N; Cummings, N; Delaney, N; Hoyer, N; Raskin, N; Ruppersberger, N; Sarbanes, N.

Republicans — Harris, Y.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats — Capuano, N; Clark, X; Keating, N; Kennedy, N; Lynch, N; McGovern, N; Moulton, N; Neal, N; Tsongas, N.

MICHIGAN

Democrats — Conyers, N; Dingell, N; Kildee, X; Lawrence, N; Levin, N.

Republicans — Amash, Y; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats — Ellison, N; McCollum, N; Nolan, N; Peterson, Y; Walz, N.

Republicans — Emmer, Y; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats — Thompson, N.

Republicans — Harper, Y; Kelly, Y; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats — Clay, N; Cleaver, N.

Republicans — Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, Y; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, Y; Wagner, Y.

MONTANA

Republicans — Zinke, X.

NEBRASKA

Republicans — Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats — Kihuen, N; Rosen, N; Titus, N.

Republicans — Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats — Kuster, N; Shea-Porter, N.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats — Gottheimer, N; Norcross, N; Pallone, N; Pascrell, N; Payne, N; Sires, N; Watson Coleman, N.

Republicans — Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, N; MacArthur, Y; Smith, N.