House Republicans ride to Bacon’s aid with $2.8 million ad reservation

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., at left, and State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha are running for the 2nd District seat in the Omaha-area. (Courtesy of Photos/House of Representatives and Unicameral Information Office)

OMAHA — Congressional Leadership Fund, a top fundraising arm of U.S. House Republicans, recently announced that it has reserved $2.8 million in Omaha-area television advertising time for the fall rematch between U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas.

The fund’s ad reservations for Bacon were part of a $141 million first wave of spending nationally by the GOP group that invests in swing districts held by Republican incumbents. The group said it reserved $20 million more this time around than at this point in 2022.

The fund, which has ties to House Speaker Mike Johnson, had been polling and helping Bacon fend off a populist GOP primary opponent in Nebraska’s 2nd District, a competitive district covering Douglas and Saunders Counties and parts of Sarpy County.

Fewer races, more spending

The group’s president, Dan Conston, called the investment “a significant early down payment on Republicans holding the House majority.” In this cycle, the fund narrowed the number of races it is helping but increased its spending on them.

Its 2nd District tally is up sharply from the $1.3 million it reserved in early 2022 and up from the $700,000 in early 2020.

“The map is undoubtedly small, and we are in a dogfight,” Conston said. “Yet we are in a stronger position than the mainstream narrative suggests, with a promising political environment and standout members and candidates in the toughest races.”

CLF’s investment in the 2nd District comes on the heels of a $2 million pledge by the Democratic-led House Majority PAC to reserve TV ad time in support of Vargas, a Democratic lawmaker representing South Omaha in the Legislature.

House Dems also spending in NE-02

That group, tied to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, has announced reserving a total of $186 million in TV ads. It is competing in a larger number of House races and markets.

Both the CLF and House Majority PAC head into the fall with more than $60 million in cash on hand, with CLF nearer to $70 million. Republicans hold about a five-seat edge headed into the fall, CLF leaders have said.

Bacon has already raised nearly $3.5 million for his campaign and listed $1.72 million in cash on hand as of late April. Vargas has raised $2.4 million and listed $1.6 million in campaign cash on hand.

