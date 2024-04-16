House Republicans Mocked For Marching To Senate With Mayorkas Impeachment Articles

A group of GOP representatives marched to the Senate on Tuesday to deliver articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Eleven House impeachment managers, including Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), ceremonially marched across the Capitol building and gave the documents charging Mayorkas to clerks at the Senate.

In the process, the impeachment managers became the source of much online mockery since Mayorkas’ case doesn’t really fit the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Also, the impeachment push only happened because House Republicans wanted to make presumptive GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump look tough on immigration issues.

Although the document delivery could mean senators are sworn in as jurors on Wednesday for a trial, it is unlikely there will be the two-thirds of all votes needed to impeach Mayorkas.

It’s possible the GOP representatives hoped their march would make them look like serious public servants. However, it seemed to have the opposite effect for many people on X, formerly Twitter.

You can see the representatives’ performative pageantry below.

Republicans walk the impeachment articles to the Senate pic.twitter.com/94EMFOxaHT — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2024

The Senate when they get to the doors https://t.co/qgDbSBQNoppic.twitter.com/nlstEBq2rh — ImALegendKiller (@ImALegendKiller) April 16, 2024

Significant physical exertion carting all that nonsense to the Senate. Hopefully they got their steps in today. https://t.co/KdKfcQio1p — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 16, 2024

Counter programming the Trump 2016 election interference trial



Alleged high crimes va alleged low ones https://t.co/Lwcq3rV5H3 — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) April 16, 2024

How disappointing, the Trumpbots forgot to wear their hats. https://t.co/QnAtEdqTMjpic.twitter.com/v5MroH9Nat — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) April 16, 2024

Who is the leader of the club that’s made for you and me!?

M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E https://t.co/kgbAzMHJGg — Michael Lanning (@michael_lanning) April 16, 2024

Despicable Me, but make it Congress https://t.co/x976lNOPhi — Amy Roark (@Todays_Pretty) April 16, 2024

