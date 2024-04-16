House Republicans bring doomed Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment effort to Senate

House Republicans on Tuesday delivered articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate, but the Democratic-led upper chamber planned to promptly reject what they deride as a politically motivated stunt.

A group of 11 GOP lawmakers marched across the Capitol to officially bring to the Senate the impeachment articles, which accuse Mayorkas of failing to enforce immigration laws at the southern border.

Democrats say they expect the Senate to avoid a full-blown trial of Mayorkas after the first impeachment of a cabinet secretary in 150 years.

Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said he would swear in senators as jurors on Wednesday afternoon for what is likely to be a perfunctory impeachment trial. Some moderate Senate Republicans have also derided the impeachment, suggesting it is only a matter of time before the effort dies.

Legal analysts from across the political spectrum say there is scant evidence that anything Mayorkas did could be considered “high crimes and misdemeanors” required for an impeachment.

Democrats accuse Republicans of targeting Mayorkas as a publicity stunt to draw attention to their complaints about President Joe Biden’s handling of the border.

Mayorkas was impeached by the House by a single vote in February after the GOP fell short on an initial tally and had to return the next day to try again.

_____