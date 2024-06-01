The House Republican races

May 31—House Republican races

Four Republican primary races for the House are contested, between Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties; none involve incumbents. Two candidates are running for District 30, three are running for District 31, two are running for District 50, three are running for District 57 and two are running for District 68.

Following are candidates' responses to a Journal questionnaire; responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

District 30

Two Republicans are seeking the seat in the Northeast Height's District 30. One will face Democrat Elizabeth Diane Torres-Velasquez, who runs unopposed in her primary. The candidates are all looking to replace Democratic Rep. Natalie Figueroa, who decided not to run for reelection.

Victoria Doré

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Three years

2. Why are you running?

To see a change in my district and community. Too much crime, and cops aren't allowed to do their jobs. I also want to see small businesses grow, and they can't with the gross receipts tax.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Crime. Educational choice. I believe in the Second Amendment. I'm pro-life. I'm for small business. We need to let cops do their jobs; stop catch-and-release.

4. What experience do you have?

I have never run before, but I have helped on other political campaigns: Yvette Herrell, Audrey Trujillo and Stefani Lord.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

That the people we vote in listen to the people and what they want for this state to be safer, and that can't happen with an open border. Also, we need to support our small business by getting rid of the gross receipts tax.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

That oil and gas is used, since it's abundant in our state. We need to use our natural resources and keep the Second Amendment strong.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

If I'm allowed to.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

No.

Jared Secret

Did not respond to the Journal questionnaire.

District 31

It's a three-way race among the Republicans who want to snag the seat representing northern Albuquerque's District 31. The winner will face Democrat Vicky Estrada-Bustillo, who's running unopposed in the primary. Current seat-holder Republican Rep. Bill Rehm, who's served as a representative since 2006, decided not to seek reelection.

Sarah Jane Allen

1. How long have you lived in your district?

28 years

2. Why are you running?

I am running because our state is moving backwards. Open borders have resulted in out-of-control crime and drugs that are rampant. Our schools are failing, and it's never been harder to operate a business in New Mexico than today. It's time for a new direction.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Border security and the crime that's plaguing our families and small businesses. The real need to effectively educate our children. Improve health care by writing policies that'll attract and retain more doctors.

4. What experience do you have?

My family runs a small business in Albuquerque and also has been active in improving our local schools through the PTA and being involved in our local school board races. This gives me a unique perspective across a range of issues that make me uniquely qualified.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We have to seriously address public safety and border security. These issues are deeply intertwined, and I can tell you after knocking on hundreds of doors in HD 31, my neighbors are deeply troubled by the inaction from the Roundhouse. I also believe term limits should be implemented.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I'm running to shake up Santa Fe not celebrate it.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

No

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

No

Patrick Huested

1. How long have you lived in your district?

11 years

2. Why are you running?

We need more outspoken legislators that will fight for the rights of the people and defend our Constitution.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Secure the border; hold criminals responsible; bail reform; defend our First Amendment and Second Amendment rights; improve education; stop inflation; reduce taxes; defend our freedom.

4. What experience do you have?

Served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force; skills leading interagency teams and negotiations with contractors; served 13 months in Iraq; published author; corporate trainer/professional speaker. When I take an oath, it's absolute.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I spent time combatting bad bills in 2023 and was surprised how little committees consider public comment, giving as little as 30 seconds to individuals. I was surprised how poorly bills are written (some are copied verbatim from other states), and a bill's "analysis" is often incomplete and biased.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need more bipartisan support for crime bills.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I'll serve in whatever capacity my fellow legislators believe is best for the cause and caucus.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

The recent tilt toward Progressivists is pushing out moderate Democrats and will result in a California calamity for our state. We see it already with crime and education. In 2024, vote for New Mexico by voting against progressivists.

Nicole Chavez

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Eight years

2. Why are you running?

My son Jaydon was murdered in 2015. Progressive legislators have ignored our pleas to fix our criminal justice system and create laws and policies to hold criminals accountable. Too many New Mexicans have been affected by crime. I want a state where our kids won't have to leave to succeed.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Crime: End catch and release, hold violent offenders accountable, create stronger penalties for repeat offenders. Border: End our sanctuary state status, stop the flow of illegal drugs, migrant surges and human trafficking. Healthcare: Make it affordable for doctors to practice in this state, lower malpractice insurance, increase Medicaid reimbursements. Economic Development: Create tax policies that foster economic growth, stop over regulation.

4. What experience do you have?

Over 23 years in health care administration; therefore, I understand our access to health care issue in New Mexico. Homicide victim advocate; I've been at the legislative session for the last eight years fighting for stronger crime bills. Founder of Robbed New Mexico (victim advocacy group); five-year previous PTA president at Albuquerque Public Schools.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need real change instead of lip service to combat our crime issues, address our failing education system and address access to health care. I want to see our legislators truly govern by working across party lines to address the real issues of the state.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

To continue to see that every New Mexican has access to their elected officials. As an advocate for the last eight years, I know that the average citizen does have a voice in Santa Fe and can be heard.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

No, I would concentrate on passing bills that would improve our state, not playing partisan politics.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I never planned on running for office until I lost my son. I'd trade it all in a heartbeat to have Jaydon back. But I'm here because he can't be, because I'm a fighter and I'm going to fight my heart out to be a voice for Jaydon and all those who have been affected by crime and who are fed up and just want to feel safe in their neighborhoods. We are ranked highest and lowest for all the wrong things, and I want to be a part of changing that.

District 50

Two Republicans are looking to make it to the General Election to face Santa Fe County's District 50 incumbent Democrat Rep. Matthew McQueen.

Wendy Lossing

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Five years.

2. Why are you running?

There is a movement toward large, restrictive government in New Mexico that does not represent the people of this district. The people and their needs are being ignored, so I have decided to step up to be their representative.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Keep our schools about education and pay our teachers more. Overhaul CYFD to protect these children. Our Second Amendment rights need to be preserved. Harsher punishment of crime, the return of cash bail and more funding for law enforcement. Secure our border and encourage legal citizenship. Reduce taxes to support small businesses and put more money into citizens pockets.

4. What experience do you have?

Currently elected on the local Soil and Water Conservation District, appointed Court Appointed Special Advocate (child CASA) in the past, invited and served on a County Health Council, history of forensic/SANE nurse.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I would like to turn the Legislature red! Less-restrictive government, better representation of the citizens and money going back to the people.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Maintaining that all the various cultures of New Mexico can be represented and respected in our state government.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

Absolutely. Sitting idly by doesn't get anything accomplished.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

House District 50 citizens deserve to be represented by someone that shares their values and lives among them. There are so many concerns/issues that I do not have the space to put it all here. Reach out! Let's talk.

Kenneth Donald Brennan

1. Why are you running?

The people are not being properly represented. Legislation needs to be balanced, reflecting every constituent. I do not believe this is the case in HD50. I will listen and communicate with the people, working to make legislation that reflects the majority but keeps in mind the wants of the minority.

2. What issues are top of the mind for you?

Seeing the state at the bottom of the list of so many critical areas. Education, medical service, public safety and the economy, to name a few. We live in a state that is one of the wealthiest, yet our people are some of the poorest. We can be so much better.

3. What experience do you have?

Commissioner/mayor of Edgewood, New Mexico, 2 1/2 years; GE/FieldCore, 23 years; renewables field manager, 17 years; U.S. Navy gas turbine systems electrician, retiring as a chief petty officer, 20 years, leading crews in the operation and maintenance of ship's gas turbine engines. Instructor for new enlistee gas turbine techs.

4. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Pass common-sense legislation that actually helps the state and residents, not hinder them. Make both sessions 60-day sessions. Better communication between the Legislature and our citizens. Limit the number of line-item vetoes available to the governor.

5. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

To be honest, I really don't know. Every process can always use improving. I do know that the opening invocation, saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, and the New Mexico state flag pledge are important and should always be done at the start of every meeting.

6. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

As a freshman, I must learn the inner workings and processes of the Legislature. However, if asked, I will serve in any capacity that is requested of me.

7. Anything else you'd like to add?

New Mexico is the only state with a volunteer Legislature. On some points, this can be a good thing. On others, it hinders the ability of otherwise qualified people to run for office. To ask a person to take 30 to 60 days-plus without compensation is a big ask. Most can't do it. They have bills to pay, families to feed and employers that may not allow the time to be taken. Those that can are either wealthy, retired, very resourceful or a combination of these. This puts a limit on who can serve. I fall under the retired group. To be elected is an honor, it is a vote of confidence that you will serve your district. To that end, I intend to make myself available to the residents of my district and participate in their communities as much as possible.

District 57

Three Republican candidates want to fill Republican Rep. Jason Harper's seat after he decided not to run for the Legislature again. District 57 is based further out of Albuquerque, covering communities in and to the northwest of Rio Rancho.

Corrine Rios

1. How long have you lived in your district?

15

2. Why are you running?

I'm running because we need to start incentivizing the New Mexican values that promote upward mobility. The government needs to stop increasing taxes, overregulation and overspending. The government has a duty to protect citizens from criminals by enforcing the laws on the books. I want to vote for families first.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Taxes, overregulation, education, crime, border.

4. What experience do you have?

I have a variety of experiences. I am an educator, home-school mom, wife and mom of several veterans and enlisted, small-business owner, local Christian author and ministry leader.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I would like to see more checks and balances. 1) The governor's discretionary fund should have legislative oversight and approval. These are taxpayer dollars. 2) The governor's "emergency powers" should include an expiration date. 3) Legislators should take U.S. Constitution and New Mexico Constitution training course. 4) Term limits.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Our part-time Legislature.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I don't plan on it.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

No answer.

Catherine Jeanette Cullen

1. How long have you lived in your district?

21 years

2. Why are you running?

I hope to continue the great representation that we've had under Rep. Harper. Drawing from my experience on the school board, I will advocate for career technical education, ensuring its success locally and statewide. My first priority will be focusing on my constituents and being available to them.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Crime, inflation, border security, career technical education (CTE), access to mental health and medical services, primary care, and specialist physicians.

4. What experience do you have?

I served the Rio Rancho community for eight years on the Rio Rancho School Board. I have also had the opportunity to serve on various national and local boards and committees for various causes. I am a graduate of Leadership Sandoval County and Leadership New Mexico's Local Government Leadership program.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I would like to see the Legislature actually address the issues of greatest concern for the people of New Mexico. We need to address the shortage of medical professionals in the state, provide incentives and reduce the cost of malpractice insurance.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need to make drastic changes in the Legislature. The majority won't pass much-needed crime bills, and our community not only expects but demands that we address this issue. People are unsatisfied with their unwillingness to pass good legislation, and we can't continue with the status quo.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I may consider a leadership position after I gain some experience in the Legislature.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

People move to Rio Rancho because of the lower crime rate, great education, and services. I will continue to advocate for my constituents and represent our community in Santa Fe. I will fight for what our community needs and expects from their legislator.

John Richard D'antonio Jr.

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Six-plus

2. Why are you running?

I believe my government experience, skills and abilities will greatly assist our state and my district and community. I also have extensive experience with the legislative process, how state government works and, more importantly, how it doesn't. There will be no on-the-job training, as I will be effective on Day 1.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Agua es Vida, water is life, is a defining mantra for me. Everyone deserves a sustainable and safe water supply, just like they deserve the dignity of the foundations of opportunity — which include a safe community, access to health care, educational and job opportunities, reliable infrastructure and a thriving economy.

4. What experience do you have?

Having served as New Mexico State Engineer under three governors, I have decades of experience in water resources, regulation/management and sound water policy implementation and extensive water rights knowledge and expertise. I also have vast experience in building coalitions with state and local governments, federal agencies, private sector organizations and sovereign tribal nations.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Capital outlay reform. We need to eliminate the "spreading of peanut butter" to a multitude of projects around the state, which has led to over $5 billion of unspent capital on much needed projects. We can do this by accelerating project delivery, transforming project financing and budgeting, and allowing for public/private partnerships.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I am going to pass on this question.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

If asked, I would consider it. My experience would lend well to the Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources; Energy, Environment and Natural Resources; and Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements standing committees, and maybe others.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

N/A

District 68

Two Republicans hope to be the one to make it to the General Election for a chance to contest Democratic incumbent Charlotte Little's seat, for which she's seeking reelection. District 68 covers Albuquerque's Paradise Hills.

Nathan Brooks

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Four years

2. Why are you running?

I am running to implement pro-business policies that stimulate economic growth, improve our infrastructure and enhance public safety. My experience in leadership as a businessman equips me to effectively address the challenges our district faces and to drive meaningful progress for Albuquerque.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Top issues for me include enhancing infrastructure, specifically widening Paseo del Norte and Unser, reducing crime through tougher sentencing for repeat offenders and fostering economic growth through pro-business policies. These areas are crucial for improving our community's safety and prosperity.

4. What experience do you have?

I have extensive experience in leadership of nonprofit organizations and as a businessman in Albuquerque. My roles have honed my skills in strategic planning, fiscal management and community engagement, equipping me to effectively address and lead on legislative priorities for our district.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I want to see a more efficient, accountable Legislature that prioritizes fiscal responsibility, supports pro-business legislation and implements tougher crime laws to enhance public safety. These changes are essential to foster a safer, more prosperous environment for all New Mexicans.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I value the commitment to preserving our unique cultural heritage and natural resources. These should remain priorities, ensuring that while we progress economically and socially, we also safeguard the aspects that make New Mexico distinct and vibrant.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I am prepared to step up to a leadership position, if needed. I am committed to leveraging my experience and dedication to serve effectively and lead on key issues, ensuring that our legislative goals align with the needs and values of our community.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I am deeply committed to making a tangible impact in our community. My campaign focuses on actionable solutions to widen roads, strengthen our economy and enhance public safety. I'm ready to bring my leadership and vision to the New Mexico Legislature to achieve real results for the district.

Virginia Gonzales

Did not respond to the Journal questionnaire.