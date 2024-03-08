House passes pretextual traffic stop bill, angering Democrats and family of Tyre Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After law enforcement charged several officers with murder following Tyre Nichols’s death last year, the city of Memphis stopped conducting pretextual traffic stops. That happens when law enforcement uses a stop for one reason — like a minor traffic violation — to investigate an unrelated crime.

But Rep. John Gillespie (R-Memphis) filed a bill to prevent cities from stopping any sort of traffic stop.

“If an officer sees a criminal act occurring when they’re stopping someone for a minor violation, that is simply good law enforcement practice,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland).

The discussion over the bill didn’t go without fireworks, as Democrats slammed the bill as an egregious takeover of local control and a slap in the face to Nichols’s family.

“It is degrading and demeaning to the family, and I’m very frustrated,” Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) said.

Nichols’s family came to session last Monday to object to the bill before Gillespie rolled it to Thursday. The family was not at session today, with Pearson calling Gillespie a liar and saying the Memphis Republican had indicated he was pushing the bill to next week.

Gillespie argued he did not say that.

The bill also led to several arguments between lawmakers and stoppages of session to sort them out, with Republicans ruling Pearson out of order once.

“If their voices and their laws and even their resolutions – which is their First Amendment right to have – cannot stay in place because every time we do something, this legislative body wants to overrule it, we are not going to be able to have a functioning government,” Pearson said.

Republicans pushed back, saying the bill was necessary in terms of public safety.

“The locals need to adhere and enforce the laws that we pass,” Rep. Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) said during session. ‘That’s why we’re here.”

“Many times, that’s how they find out if a driver is under the influence,” Lamberth told reporters later. “It starts with a legitimate stop for a minor traffic violation.”

Ultimately, the bill passed along party lines. It now rests with the Senate.

