House passes legislation to halt 2040 Plan lawsuit; path to Senate approval unclear

Lawn signs against the Minneapolis 2040 Plan. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

A couple paragraphs included in the House state and local government and veterans omnibus bill would end a lawsuit that has blocked implementation of the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan — which boosted housing affordability and construction by loosening zoning laws — since 2022.

The House advanced the legislation (HF3431) shortly after midnight Tuesday to exempt metro area comprehensive plans — which are local governments’ guiding documents for zoning and land use — from environmental review.

The language approved by the House represents a compromise between cities, which want to clearly and broadly exempt comprehensive plans from environmental review; and some environmental groups, like the Sierra Club, which believe denser housing is generally good for the environment, but oppose any weakening of the state’s strong environmental protection laws.

The legislation has an unclear path in the Senate, which has not released a state and local government policy omnibus bill of its own.

The measure doesn’t currently have the votes needed in the Senate, according to a DFL legislative source with knowledge of the discussions.

While some members of the GOP may be interested in limiting environmental lawsuits, a number of House Republicans spoke against the bill during Monday night’s debate, apparently hesitant to do Minneapolis any favors.

“We don’t exist to go around the courts for special interests,” said Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, who introduced an amendment to remove the measure from the omnibus bill.

That amendment failed on a voice vote.

The Minneapolis City Council passed the 2040 Plan in 2018, making Minneapolis the first city to eliminate single-family zoning. The plan, and the zoning changes that followed, made the process of developing apartment buildings easier and cheaper, especially along transit routes.

Many environmentalists believe cheaper housing in a denser urban core can reduce suburban sprawl, which is more carbon-intensive.

Since its inception, however, the plan has faced legal challenges from Smart Growth Minneapolis and the Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds, which say comprehensive plans are subject to environmental reviews under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act. That’s the law that allows Minnesotans to sue on behalf of the land and water.

Minneapolis officials have argued that a comprehensive plan is a vision, not a concrete project, and that completing an environmental review for a hypothetical full build-out of the plan is nonsensical. (Individual projects are subject to environmental review; that fact is not in dispute.)

With judges continuing to rule against the city of Minneapolis, leaders turned to the state Legislature for a solution.

Last year, cities pushed for legislation that would exempt comprehensive plans from the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act, but that effort failed after pushback from environmental groups.

“This is a crucial step forward. If the Senate follows the House’s lead, this will be an important victory for the environment and housing affordability. We cannot allow environmental laws to be misused to stop needed climate action,” said Peter Wagenius, legislative director of the Sierra Club North Star Chapter, in a press release.

The post House passes legislation to halt 2040 Plan lawsuit; path to Senate approval unclear appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.