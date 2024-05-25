House passes bill to ban non U.S. citizens from voting in DC elections

Washington (DC News Now) — This week, the House passed a bill that would seek to ban non U.S. citizens from voting in DC’s elections. This marks another attempt by lawmakers in congress taking aim at the district. The bill would “forbid any noncitzens from voting in elections for municipal officer or on ballot initiatives and referendums.” In 2022, the DC Council passed a bill that would allow non citizens to vote in local elections. It comes as the district’s primary election is set for June 4th, 2024.



The Hill’s Mychael Schnell joins Capitol Review this week to talk about how this bill was able to pass and why even some Democrat lawmakers supposed the bill.

