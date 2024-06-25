House party turns into deadly drive-by shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating two mass shootings that have happened in Dayton just this week.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, early Monday morning seven people were shot in the area of Home Avenue, and late Monday night five people were shot on Genesee Avenue.

22-year-old Donna Zile was fatally shot in the early morning shooting. Family and friends are remembering her all over social media, an 18-year-old remains in critical condition.

There was a small indication of trouble two hours before the deadly drive-by shooting.

“There are a bunch of idiots doing them donuts,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

A 911 caller reported stunt driving and possible Hooning late Sunday night on Home Avenue.

Asst. Chief Eric Henderson said this is the third large party involving young people in a week’s time that has led to crime and police response.

Nikki Robinson has a 16-year-old daughter she tries to keep away from house parties. She fears just this kind of senseless violence.

“Then someone came and shot it up and then we lost whole life, she has kids,” Robinson said.

Police say they will likely have to be proactive to discourage young people’s house parties, including enforcing curfews for juveniles.

Police have not said whether detectives have a vehicle description of the car involved in the drive-by shooting.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics have been dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on any victims.

We will update this story and have the latest this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.