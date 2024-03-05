House panel says child restraint reform not ready for action

Mar. 5—CONCORD — A key House committee unanimously decided Tuesday that a proposal giving parents more affirmative rights over the restraint and seclusion of their children with special needs was not ready for prime time.

The House Children and Family Law Committee voted, 14-0, to recommend the measure (HB 1269) go to interim study which, if accepted, would require the issue start all over as a new bill in 2025.

Last month, several parents emotionally spoke for this bill to permit the parents of a special needs student to request that audio and video footage be taken for any seclusion or restraint that takes place in public schools.

The bill would also direct schools to notify those parents "as soon as practicable" once their child has been restrained or isolated.

According to the state Department of Education, there were 1,434 instances of seclusion and restraint in public schools during the 2021-22 year, the most recent report on file.

"People act differently when there is a recording; this will protect our children," said Rep. Tim McGough, R-Merrimack, the bill's prime sponsor, who made another plea for it Tuesday. "This is a small step to reduce lawsuits and protect the kids and the teachers equally."

But the Disabilities Rights Center (DRC), opposed the measure and warned as written it could lead to a greater use of restraints and seclusions.

Rep. Peter Petrigno, D-Milford, said the committee should examine a law recently adopted in Maine.

He noted that one education consultant who testified for the bill had suggested further changes to it.

"Is the real issue professional training so the staff knows how to manage these incidents appropriately?" Petrigno asked rhetorically.

Diana Fenton, a lawyer with the state Department of Education, said local school officials were already having to comply with two laws on this topic that lawmakers passed last year.

Those banned the use of "prone restraint" in schools and beefed up mandatory reporting the schools must make to the state about every incident that takes place.

"What I have heard from the field is they are struggling with the changes made last year," Fenton told the House panel.

"They want to make sure they are giving the child what they need to make sure the child is safe and make sure they are not violating the law."

Karen Rosenberg with DRC had said reforms that would help would mandate public school seclusion rooms have video and audio equipment and direct the state Department of Education to do more oversight other than an annual report on the gross number of incidents without any analysis.

The full House will take up the committee's recommendation later this month.

