House panel combines multiple bail reform bills

Apr. 2—CONCORD — Multiple bail reform proposals were combined into a single bill Tuesday that would require those accused of serious violent crimes to stay in jail until they can appear in court and to wear an electronic bracelet while out on bail pending trial.

The omnibus plan by House budget writers would create 10 new judicial magistrates to hear bail cases on weekends, grant a 50% per-case pay raise to volunteer bail commissioners and spend $1.7 million on a tracking system that would allow police to know in real time whether someone they are arresting already is out on bail for another crime.

The 24-1 vote of the House Finance Committee sends the amended measure (HB 318) to the House for a vote next week. If approved, it would go to the state Senate, which has yet to embrace all of its provisions.

For example, the Senate already has passed a reform bill of its own (SB 321) that would tighten the standard for automatically holding someone in jail until a court appearance for past failure to appear in court.

While differences between the House and Senate remain, their proposals are close on the linchpin of this policy — whether to alter a 2018 law allowing more criminal suspects to avoid jail after arrest and require those charged with some serious crimes to see a judge or magistrate before getting bail.

The Senate's plan allows police to detain those charged with any of 13 specific crimes for up to 36 hours until they see a judge.

These included the misdemeanor offenses of domestic violence and child pornography.

The House measure that advanced Tuesday would limit these covered crimes to felonies and permit magistrates to act as judges on weekends so all offenders could see someone within 24 hours.

The House also would lower the legal standard for detaining someone because they pose a "dangerousness" to the community based on their past actions.

The Senate bill required "clear and convincing evidence." The House language that cleared the Finance Committee would lower that benchmark to "substantial evidence."

County prosecutors sought the lower standard.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has urged legislators of both parties to seek common ground to help communities like his deal with reoffenders.

Last year, Ruais said, 813 in the city were arrested, released and rearrested for similar crimes.

State Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, said putting all these bills together makes it "easier to understand" and means it would face a separate public hearing if it reaches the State Senate.

Magistrate compromise

In a key compromise, Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, convinced his committee to support 10 court magistrates, one for each county.

House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, persuasively argued that number was needed to cover the entire state, Leishman said.

The bill that initially cleared the House of Representatives had called for 15 magistrates, but several GOP members protested the $2 million annual price tag was too high.

McGuire had pressed for only five magistrates, but the committee voted, 22-3, against that number.

Counties would manage the electronic bracelet monitoring program, and the state would reimburse them for each case starting July 1, 2025, McGuire said.

The House package would pay the 95 bail commissioners $60 per case, up from $40.

The Senate has passed a bill for this same increase, though the House would also require the state immediately reimburse bail commissioners for working on cases when an offender is indigent.

The House package would create a new training program for judges, staff and bail commissioners that would cost an estimated $100,000 annually.

