House overrides Cooper’s veto on juvenile justice reform

The House voted, 70-46, on Wednesday, to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Juvenile Justice Bill, otherwise known as Raise the Age, which was implemented in 2019.

House lawmakers in Raleigh toughened the system for some teens.

It says that 16- and 17-year-olds charged with violent crimes, including murder, rape, armed robbery, and more, will automatically be charged as an adult in North Carolina.

It’s a change from 2019′s Raise the Age law, which sent all arrested teens younger than 18 to juvenile court first.

Some lawmakers said the change brings accountability.

“Actions have consequences, right,” said Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell. “And so sometimes, it’s important that we make sure that everyone understands that and that we can protect the majority of folks from a few bad actors.”

However, others, including Attorney General Josh Stein, think raising the age was the right change to make years ago.

“There’s a reason the law was changed, so we can do that and keep our community safe,” he said.

Cooper said he is concerned this new law will prevent children from getting the right treatment.

It is now headed to the Senate, where it is expected to be overridden as well so by the end of the year, some minors will soon be charged as adults.

