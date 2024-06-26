House Collapses Into River Next to 'Partially Failing' Rapidan Dam

A house next to the partially failing Rapidan Dam collapsed into the Blue Earth River in Rapidan, Minnesota, on Tuesday, June 25, footage shows.

Aerial footage taken by Andrew Weinzierl/AW Aerial shows water rushing along the failing side of the dam as a neighboring house collapses into the river. Officials have been monitoring the dam since Tuesday after it underwent a partial failure, causing increased soil erosion on one side of the dam.

According to local news reports, the house had been evacuated before it fell. Credit: Andrew Weinzierl/AW Aerial via Storyful