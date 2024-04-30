New House members sworn in, restoring Democrats’ 56-seat majority

Michigan state Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren) speaks to media in the Michigan state House after being sworn into office on April 30, 2024. (Photo: Anna Liz Nichols)

After more than five months of a 54-54 partisan tie in Michigan’s state House which has slowed the passage of legislation, two Democratic representatives were sworn in Tuesday, bringing back the party’s majority.

State Reps. Peter Herzberg (D-Westland) and Mai Xiong (D-Warren) were sworn in Tuesday afternoon after winning their special elections earlier this month. Herzberg filled the position former Rep. Kevin Coleman left empty after winning the 2023 election for mayor of Westland and Xiong won the seat former Rep. Lori Stone left empty after winning the 2023 election for mayor of Warren.

While Herzberg swore in on a Bible, Xiong paid honor to her Hmong heritage, wearing traditional Hmong garments and swearing in on “Hmong Means Free: Life in Laos and America” a collection of stories from Hmong refugees, that Xiong told reporters on Tuesday hits home and best represents her culturally.

Michigan state Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren) is acknowledged in the Michigan state House after being sworn into office on April 30, 2024. (Photo: Anna Liz Nichols)

Xiong was born in the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Loei Province of Thailand and emigrated with her family to the United States when she was 3 years old.

“My story is the story of all Hmong Americans who came here. And I’ve just been so grateful to have come from a refugee camp to now being in the state legislature,” Xiong said.

A former Macomb County commissioner, Xiong said her priorities in the legislature are to pass a state budget that helps families and to pass legislation that makes neighborhoods safer and improves education for kids.

Xiong will serve on several committees in the House: Insurance; Military, Veterans and Homeland Security; Education; and Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation.

Peter Herzberg | Courtesy photo

Herzberg, a former Westland City councilmember, said in a media release Tuesday that he looks forward to working with lawmakers across the political aisle.

“I look forward to pursuing priorities that will propel our community forward. As we prepare next year’s budget, I will work to bring home investments that will have a lasting impact for folks in my district and for Michiganders across the state,” Herzberg said.

Herzberg will serve on the Transportation, Mobility, and Infrastructure Committee; Agriculture Committee; Energy, Communications and Technology Committee; as well as the Subcommittee on Behavioral Health.

The post New House members sworn in, restoring Democrats’ 56-seat majority appeared first on Michigan Advance.