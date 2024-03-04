House in Koktebel and Land Rover: HACC confiscated assets of propagandist Kiselyov

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine confiscated several assets of Russian TV presenter and propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov in favour of the state.

Source: HACC press service

Quote: "The HACC confiscated his assets in favour of the state, including:

a residential building with a total area of 151.1 sq.m. in Koktebel (settlement in the temporarily occupied Crimea – ed.)

a land plot with a total area of 0.2878 hectares,

a Land Rover car, a trailer,

100% share in the authorised capital of Club Skovoroda Limited Liability Company,

30.95% of the share in the charter capital of Promo.Yuey Limited Liability Company."

Details: It is specified that, in this way, the HACCU panel of judges satisfied the administrative claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against Kiselyov.

A participant in the case may file an appeal within five days from the date of the court's decision.

Support UP or become our patron!