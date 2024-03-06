House increases funding in bill for a school firearm account to nearly half a million

Mar. 5—CHEYENNE — House committee members added nearly $400,000 to a Senate bill on Monday that creates a "funding mechanism" for school firearms programs.

Current Wyoming statute allows public schools to opt into a firearms program, where teachers are trained to be armed with guns on school campuses. Senate File 86, "School safety and security-funding," sponsored by Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, funnels money into an account for schools that opt into the program.

"What's important to note is that the school board, the entity, has complete authority. It's all local control — they can choose to do it or not," Kolb said. "It's purely optional."

The drive behind the bill, Kolb said, was to create an opportunity for smaller school districts that can't afford the costs of firearms or firearm-related training. Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, said the proposed allocation of $100,000 in the bill didn't "seem to be nearly enough."

"If we're going to have guns in schools, we're going to need a larger mechanism of funding than this," Clouston said.

Kolb said the $100,000, which was to be pulled from the School Foundation Program (SFP) account originally, was a "beginning point." Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said she was concerned about taking money from the SFP to fund firearms.

"I'm a little worried about what that will look like in a lawsuit," Provenza said.

Kolb said he didn't see a problem taking the money out of SFP, but added he would support the committee's choice to pull from the state's general fund, instead.

"This isn't buying glocks for people. This is training for people that may wish to utilize a weapon if the school board would so authorize," Kolb said. "That's all it's doing."

Provenza also asked how this bill would work in conjunction with House Bill 125, "Repeal gun free zones and preemption amendments." Provisions in HB 125, Provenza said, repealed gun free zones in schools. Although this bill was killed in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday night, senators successfully recalled the bill from committee on Tuesday, in pursuant to chamber rules.

"(HB 125) repealed some of the local decisions of school boards," Provenza said on Friday. "How is this going to fit in, if we pass both of those bills?"

Kolb said he didn't how the bills would interact with each other statutorily, adding he wasn't comfortable commenting on it.

"I think they're two separate issues," Kolb said.

Bill Tallen, a retired federal officer who provides firearm training to armed school staff, said on Monday the costs of firearm training for school staff would vary depending on the district. Tallen speculated that five school districts in Wyoming enrolled in this program spend $24,000 a year in total on firearms training.

At the same time, Tallen spoke highly of the effectiveness of these programs.

"Without exception, these programs have been extremely successful," Tallen said. "No incidents, no accidents, no negative impacts whatsoever. And they provided a great deal of security to the school districts."

Rep. Ryan Berger, R-Evanston, successfully proposed an amendment to increase the allocation of funding to $480,000, split at roughly $10,000 per district. However, Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, said he was against the bill, solely because the House is already running on a deficit.

"We don't have that money in this current budget, unless there's some kind of offset," Obermueller said.

Berger's amendment was adopted, and Brown made another motion to pull the funding from the Legislature's general fund, instead of the SFP. Although the SFP recently had a $200 million surplus, Brown said it is likely the account could go "underwater."

"Now that we've moved it from $100,000 to nearly half a million, I certainly think this is a more appropriate place to pull the money from," Brown said, adding that the general fund is a better "lifeline."

Despite moving the source of funds per Brown's amendment, Obermueller said he wasn't convinced SF 86 is a fiscally responsible bill.

"I support the idea, but I cannot support this level of appropriation. It just simply is not responsible, given the deficit spending we're already in on the House side," Obermueller said.

Brown asked Kolb about the necessity of spending nearly $500,000 a year out of the Wyoming Department of Education's budget. Kolb said it was for this reason he originally allocated $100,000 in the bill.

"We don't know who's going to use it," Kolb said. "I thought we'd keep it reasonable, start at a low point."

From this conversation, Brown added another amendment to the budget so this allocation would be a one-time expenditure, and not a recurring part of the WDE's standard budget. The bill was passed on a vote of 7-2, with Provenza and Obermueller voting against it.

The bill will need to pass second and third readings on the House floor before it could be sent back to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.