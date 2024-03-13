House GOP quashes effort to have AG handle legislature's sexual harassment investigations

A short-lived bipartisan effort to move sexual harassment investigations outside the purview of the legislature to the Attorney General’s Office died on Tuesday as House Republicans declined to discuss the proposal – preventing a former lawmaker who resigned amid a harassment report from testifying on the bill.

The proposal followed a long list of sexual harassment complaints in recent years, including one that led to Rep. Scotty Campbell's resignation last year. Currently, all sexual harassment complaints are handled internally through a confidential investigation by the Office of Legislative Administration.

Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, and Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, sponsored the legislation and said the current system gives legislative leadership too much power, and does not provide adequate transparency or accountability.

“As the youngest woman in the Tennessee House, and as a woman who works here in this body: the process is being weaponized right now,” Behn said. “This is not against anyone in particular in leadership. It needs to be removed from this body because of the weight and the subjectivity that is put on it.”

Warner and Behn appeared to present the bill to the House Public Service Subcommittee late Tuesday afternoon. But while Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, made a motion to take up the bill, no Republican seconded it.

Rep. Aftyn Behn D-Nashville and Former Republican state representative, Scotty Campbell speak to member of the press at Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Warner said to Republican colleagues after they killed the bill.

Afterward, Warner told reporters the committee’s action was not unexpected, as he’d asked members of the committee ahead of time for their support.

“I absolutely knew it was coming. It’s what they told me they weren’t going to support it,” Warner said, explaining that some members of the committee objected to his working with a Democrat and others didn’t support having Campbell back to testify. “It’s my members. I’ve got nobody else to blame. It’s my members.”

Rep. Todd Warner R- Chapel Hill, Rep. Aftyn Behn D-Nashville and former Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, speak to the media at the Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Behn and Warner both said they will continue to seek to remove the process from the purview of the General Assembly.

“It's incredibly sad. I know a lot of women that work in this building don't feel comfortable coming forward and feel like the process would be weaponized and to force them to exit,” Behn said.

“I'm not saying it's a bad place to work,” Warner added of the legislature. “I'm just saying we can make it a better place.”

Campbell, R-Mountain City, was present in the committee chamber to testify on the bill on Tuesday evening but was not able to do so as Republicans on the panel did not allow the bill to be heard. Campbell resigned last April after a House ethics panel found that he sexually harassed a legislative employee. Campbell has since contended that all interactions were consensual and outside of the workplace and work hours.

“That was planned,” Campbell said of the committee’s action Tuesday. “That was basically a well–orchestrated sham – much like something else I’ve been through in the last year.”

Former Republican state Rep. Scotty Campbell speaks to the media at the Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

After the hearing, Campbell reiterated allegations made in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that he was forced by House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, to resign. Campbell claimed shortly after reports of the ethics finding came out that Faison called him on the phone as he was walking back to the House chamber for session.

“He said, ‘If you don’t resign today, you’re going to get expelled, today, and you’re going to lose your health insurance,” Campbell told The Tennessean.

Campbell said he understood Faison’s words to be a threat and decided to resign.

Last month, Faison declined to comment when asked if he asked Campbell to resign last year. He did not respond to a text message from The Tennessean on Tuesday evening.

Last month, Faison also denied Campbell's allegations and the existence of any complaint against him, without explaining why a judge would reference one related to Faison in a separate public records lawsuit.

In that lawsuit, a Nashville judge detailed records that the Office of Legislative Administration provided him to review. They included a "second blue letter-sized file folder dated 4/5/23, with an alleged victim's first name containing two pages of notes pertaining to a complaint against Representative Faison," according to the judge's order.

“Whatever he's alleging is not there,” Faison said of Campbell at the time. “It's non-existent. … The judge said some stuff, but there is no complaint against me.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has also stood by Faison and said no complaint was filed against him.

Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he knows the identity of the person who filed allegations against Faison, but would continue to protect the person's identity.

Scotty Campbell statement 3-12 by USA TODAY Network

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN House: Republicans quash effort to send harassment inquires to AG