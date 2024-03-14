House GOP leader will step down from position immediately

Mar. 13—New Mexico House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, who didn't file candidacy forms Tuesday to run for a third term in his seat, is leaving the Legislature without serving the remainder of his term.

The Aztec Republican said Wednesday his resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"I don't think it's fair to my caucus that I remain Leader if I'm not running for reelection," he wrote in a text message.

His early departure creates a vacancy in the House. The House District 3 seat Lane is vacating is in San Juan County, where county commissioners will select his replacement.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham "does not have a say since District 3 is contained within a single county," he wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, also decided not to seek reelection but will serve through 2024.

"My plan is to finish my term here and serve my constituents as I agreed to for the entirety of my last term," he said.

Tuesday's news the high-ranking lawmakers would not enter the GOP primary came as a surprise to many.

Lane said in an interview Tuesday night he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Baca said his work "is not done" and his decision was due to new Senate district boundaries that would pit him against Sen. Joshua Sanchez, R-Bosque, in Senate District 29.

He said it was clear to him the "greatest good" he can do for his community and the state "does not lie in seeking another term" in the Legislature — a comment that stirred speculation he plans to seek higher office.

