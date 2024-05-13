House fires near New Castle, Saint Georges leaves 3 civilians, 2 firefighters injured

Two firefighters and three others were injured in two separate house fires Monday morning, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal. The Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating a house fire on Sunday morning in Mill Creek that left two dogs dead.

The first fire on Monday occurred at about 9 a.m. in the Llangollen Estates community near New Castle. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a home occupied by three people, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said. The occupants were rescued from the second-floor deck and taken to the ChristianaCare Emergency Department, where two were treated for smoke inhalation. The third person was moved to Crozer Burn Center in serious condition.

An investigation found that the fire was caused accidentally by discarded smoking material on the first floor of the house, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Two and a half hours later, firefighters were called to Saint Georges to respond to another house fire. No civilians were injured, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said, but two firefighters were hurt. One was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries," while the other was treated at the scene for a minor burn.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said damage to the home was "significant."

MORE: UD student charged with hate crime after vandalizing Holocaust memorial on campus

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: House fires across state Monday injure 2 firefighters, 3 others