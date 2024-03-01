House fires claim eleven lives in two weeks; fire officials urge home safety

ST. LOUIS — Local fire officials are calling it a stunning number. 11 people have died in house fires in just the past two weeks in the St. Louis area. One of the most recent deadly fires happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of Altonwood Drive in Jennings.

Officials confirm 72-year-old resident Deborah Jordan died on Wednesday as a result of that fire. The tragic fire was caught on Jacob Fling’s ring doorbell camera, moments after he and his partner heard a woman yelling for help.

“It’s a typical Tuesday night, and then all of a sudden it’s not,” Fling said.

Fling said they immediately went to see what was going on.

“We walked out to the side of the house and looked, and we saw smoke coming out of the vent and a great big red flow coming out of the front window,” he explained.

Early Thursday, another woman in her 70s also died in an overnight house fire in St. Ann. Last week, two children died in a house fire in Cahokia Heights.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Corcoran with the Ferguson Fire Department said people in his line of work are also alarmed by this recent spike in deadly fires.

“Obviously, it catches your attention when you have that many fatalities and that much loss of life,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran said while this recent spike is abnormal, their advice for homeowners remains the same.

“Smoke detectors save more lives than firefighters ever have, so let’s test our smoke detectors. Let’s make sure they work, they’re installed properly, and they have fresh batteries,” Corcoran said.

Corcoran said that in addition to having your smoke detectors up-to-date, people should also be careful with candles, space heaters and extension cords.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 44 people died in Missouri house fires all of last year. Neighbors in Jennings said these tragedies should serve as a wake-up call for all of us.

“It made us think about fire safety and how important it is to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in your house,” Fling said.

Neighbor Sandra Wells also witnessed Tuesday night’s fire. She said deadly fires are always tragic to hear about, but it’s different when it’s in your neighborhood.

“You hear about it all the time on the news, but when it hits close to home, right next door, it’s different,” Wells said.

