House fire in West El Paso knocked down

UPDATE: The fire was downgraded to a condition one fire and has been knocked down, according to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department says the fire affected the exterior of the property and crews are checking for hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is currently responding to a house fire in West El Paso.

The Fire Department says its respoding to a condition two house fire at the 5400 block of Thorn Ridge.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more details.

