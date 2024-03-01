House fire resulted from arson

Feb. 29—HIGH POINT — Police say a fire that gutted a house this week in the southwestern part of the city was arson.

The fire at 436 Ennis St. was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The house had been a central point of a recent crackdown by the High Point Police Department on criminal activity.

Police told The High Point Enterprise this week that after the crackdown, which was driven by ongoing complaints about criminal activity, the house had been vacant since the first week of February.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the fire call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

