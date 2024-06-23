House fire in Bluefield leaves home a complete loss

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – According to Mercer County Emergency Management Director, Keith Gunnoe, a structure fire in Bluefield leaves the home a ‘complete loss’. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Eva’s Place around 1p.m. Multiple departments arrived on scene including Bluefield WV Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Bluewell Fire Department and the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department.

The fire crews were able to contain the blaze. The fire did not spread to others areas or homes in the vicinity.

The family was not home during the incident. No injuries were reported as well.

