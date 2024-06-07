House fails to extend aid for former uranium mine workers, many with cancer

Marie Kirlie worked in the uranium mills of Church Rock in New Mexico from 1969 to 1974, while her late husband, Leon Kirlie, tested yellowcake and served as a supervisor at the same mill site.

The Kirlies initially worked together at the mill. Years later, they joined forces with other former uranium miners, mill workers, and their families as members of the Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee, striving to secure compensation for the hazardous conditions they had endured. The expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act has been a major goal.

On Monday, the act is set to expire after the U.S. House of Representatives failed to vote on its reauthorization. The existing RECA program, established in 1990, is available to certain people in states like Arizona and Utah and includes only miners who worked before 1971. Kirlie and other Navajo advocates are worried and frustrated that program could be discontinued entirely.

“Of all the things that have been done, why is it they don’t want to pass our bill?” said an irate Kirlie. “We want them to help us. We always helped them. There should be no such thing as, ‘We can't.’”

Kirlie has previously met with congressional leaders and questioned why they are unwilling to pass a bill that would help those in need. In 2018, her husband, Leon, succumbed to lung disease, a direct result of working in the uranium mills.

“I have a grandfather that fought for the Unites States and is buried in Arlington Cemetery, and we have Navajo Code Talkers — they won the war for us. What’s going on?” she recalled saying to congressional leaders. “Instead you go out of the country and give the money to the enemy, and where are they? Are they here to help you? I don’t appreciate what's going on. We have a lot of people sick with cancer.”

Contaminated lands: EPA officials pledge to clean up old uranium mines at the first Navajo Superfund site

House won't reconvene until after the act expires

In March, S. 3853, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, passed by a wide margin. It would’ve extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act for another six years. The expansion would also mean people in states such as Alaska, Tennessee, Kentucky, New Mexico and Missouri would’ve been eligible for compensation. And it would have covered post-1971 uranium workers and their descendants from the Navajo Nation.

In April, H.R. 8097 was introduced to extend the program for two years without any additional improvements. Then late last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson withdrew the vote for the bill, preventing even the minimal Radiation Exposure Compensation Act extension from being reauthorized before its expiration date.

The House of Representatives will not reconvene until Tuesday, the day after the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act expires.

When the act was passed in 1990 and subsequently amended, it provided one-time compensation to people impacted by America's uranium industry and nuclear development program, including people living or working in certain counties downwind of the Nevada Test Site, workers participating in atmospheric nuclear weapons tests, and uranium miners, millers, and ore transporters.

“With roughly half of all uranium mined in the United States in the 20th century coming from the Navajo Nation, the uranium mining industry has disproportionately affected Navajo citizens, resulting in widespread health, environmental, and economic consequences for our communities,” stated legislation that the Navajo Nation Council passed this week in support of S. 3853.

Navajo Nation leaders said H.R. 8097, which fails to expand help and includes only a short extension, is "an injustice to the countless Americans suffering from radiation-related illnesses due to extensive nuclear weapons production in the mid to late twentieth century." The Navajo Nation Washington Office will continue to advance discussions and push Congress to support S. 3853.

"The legacy of uranium mining on Navajo land is one of sickness, suffering, and environmental devastation," said President Buu Nygren. "Our people were unknowingly exposed to deadly radiation that still affects our communities today. S.3853 is a crucial step towards justice for the Navajo Nation and all victims of this dark legacy."

Arizona Reps. Ruben Gallego, Greg Stanton and Raúl Grijalva, all Democrats, sent a letter to Johnson on Thursday calling for an immediate vote on bipartisan Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act.

“As representatives from Arizona, we urge you to swiftly bring the expanded bipartisan Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act (RECA) extension to the House floor immediately for a vote,” the members wrote.

“Without action in the House, RECA will expire on June 10 — potentially denying Arizona families the compensation they need to pay for health care treatments,” the members wrote. “It’s long past time for the federal government to take responsibility for its actions. We urge you to bring the Senate-passed RECA reauthorization to the House floor immediately.”

Poisoned legacy: 'We are all forgotten': Residents await long-delayed cleanup of uranium waste near Cameron

'Miners are dying every day,' advocates say

Kirlie’s daughter, Lenora Garcia, took the place of her father in the Navajo Uranium Radiation Victims Committee after he died.

“When my dad passed away I eventually picked up where he left off,” Garcia said. “I’ve been able to go and help my mom and advocate for RECA. This is important because miners are dying every day as we speak.”

The committee is a grassroots effort and is not funded or supported monetarily by the Navajo Nation government. Garcia said to make money for trips to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the members of the committee, volunteers hold food sales.

“Navajo Nation can't really help because we are not Navjao Nation employees, according to what we are told,” Garcia said. “We really lack funding.”

In total, from 1944 to 1986, nearly 30 million tons of uranum ore was extracted from Navajo under leases with the Navajo Nation.

“The miners have suffered enough and are worthy of compensation,” Garcia said. “According to the senators, the miners worked for companies, not the government. But the companies are working for the government.”

Arlyssa D. Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Navajo uranium mine workers lose aid if radiation exposure act dies