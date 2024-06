TechCrunch

Inna Tokarev-Sela, founder and CEO of Illumex, says she recognized this data readiness problem years ago, and she started Illumex with the goal of making it easier for organizations to organize data in an automated way. “We automatically associate the business logic of an organization, automatically mapping it to data, and we bring the relevant data to the questions which business users have,” Tokarev-Sela told TechCrunch. The company is combining a number of technologies to achieve this including generative AI, graph databases and relational databases, pulling all this information together into what Tokarev-Sela calls a data fabric, which companies can access to train LLMs and for other purposes.