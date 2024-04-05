House Democrats pitch renaming Miami federal prison after Donald Trump

Three Democratic congressmen want to rename a federal prison in Miami after former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Garamendi of California introduced a bill on Friday that would turn the Miami Federal Correctional Institution into the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.

The bill has virtually no chance of passing the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Connelly, its lead sponsor, said it came in response to a measure put forth a week ago by a group of Republican lawmakers to rename Washington Dulles International Airport outside D.C. after the former president.

Given the slew of civil and criminal charges against Trump, Connolly said that it would be “more fitting” to name a federal prison in Trump’s honor.

“It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name,” Connelly said in a statement. “I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves.”

Trump is facing multiple federal criminal charges, including in Florida, where he’s accused of willfully retaining and mishandling sensitive government documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case and is awaiting a new trial date. Trump sought to have the charges against him dismissed, but the judge presiding over the case declined to do so on Thursday.

Trump is also facing federal charges in Washington, D.C. related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That case is currently on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers Trump’s appeal that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution.

“Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings,” said Moskowitz, a former Florida state emergency director who represents a Broward County-based congressional district. “But he’s never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality.”

The Miami Federal Correctional Institution is where Trump’s former White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is currently serving out a four-month prison sentence for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign did not respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment on the proposal.