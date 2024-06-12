House Democrats fast-track bills to extend corporate subsidies and launch new transit fund

Michigan Democrats charged with crafting economic development policies sent to the state House floor Tuesday bills to extend funding for the state's corporate subsidy program for another decade and launch a new transit fund to attract business and reverse sluggish population growth, fast-tracking a proposal heralded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The main bill in the economic development package — House Bill 5768 — proposes $550 million in new corporate income tax revenue earmarks annually through 2035. If corporate income tax revenues reach $1.2 billion, the first available $100 million would go to a housing and community development fund that would include $50 million in previously earmarked funding, the next $50 million would go to community revitalization, the next $200 million would go to a new mobility fund and the next $250 million would go to a corporate subsidy fund.

Transit authorities and economic development agencies around the state rallied around the legislation during a House Economic Development and Small Business Committee hearing on the bills last week.

"This is the biggest opportunity historically that transit has seen," Michigan Public Transit Association President Heidi Wenzel told lawmakers.

But state Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-Garden City — a vocal opponent of giving public funds to companies to create jobs — said he wants to see lawmakers invest in transit without providing the proposed $2.5 billion in corporate subsidies, noting that funding for Michigan's largest economic development program will expire next year.

"We have decades of evidence that this type of quote unquote economic development does not work and does not return the investment that is promised. And at some point, I implore all of us we have to stop gambling with taxpayer dollars, and we have to stop allowing corporations to hold us hostage and instead invest in the things that we believe in by putting public dollars in public spaces," Wegela told lawmakers during a committee hearing Tuesday.

Wegela's comments marked an extremely rare occurrence in Lansing: A lawmaker testifying in opposition to legislation introduced by members of their own party.

Democrats on the economic development committee sent the bills to the floor for a vote without the backing of any Republican members. Democrats hold a one-vote majority in the state House. To pass the bills, they will need the support of every member of their party if Republicans unite in opposition.

Michigan State Rep. Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield, speaks on the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives Feb. 14, 2024. Hoskins chairs the House Economic Development and Small Business Committee.

While Wegela has consistently leveled a critique of corporate subsidies from the political left, conservatives have concerns about the spending too. James Hohman, fiscal policy director for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy — a research organization that advocates for limited government — opposes the latest proposal from House Democrats. "These subsidy programs are demonstrated to be ineffective at creating jobs and expensive to taxpayers," he said.

Debates over how best to bring jobs and people to Michigan have dominated the current legislative session. Democrats overcame GOP resistance to approve public support for economic projects Whitmer has touted to ensure the state maintains its competitive edge in the auto industry amid the transition to electric vehicles. She has routinely described the spending as critical to luring new jobs to the state.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is introduced on stage by Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford before speaking about the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan to be built in Marshall during a press announcement at Ford Ion Park in Romulus on Monday, February 13, 2023.

In addition to the earmarks proposed in the House bills, the House Economic Development Committee also sent to the floor for a vote Senate bills that would add new criteria for economic development officials to consider before approving subsidies for companies and public funds to prepare their job sites such as whether the project will be located in a high-unemployment area.

Whitmer thanked state lawmakers for moving the bills forward. "Today's progress on economic development delivers on our comprehensive vision to invest in people, uplift places, and win projects," she said in a statement Tuesday.

Last year when Whitmer signed into law a tax cut for working families and seniors, she also approved earmarks of corporate income tax revenue for the housing, revitalization and corporate subsidy funds through 2025. The new tax policy marks the first state law to divert revenue the state collects from taxing companies to specific funds rather than the general fund, the state's pot of money for funding a wide range of government activities.

Michigan Housing Policy: Senate Dems eye giving Michigan renters right to form unions, deduct repairs from rent

Proponents of the new economic development proposal to extend similar earmarks for another ten years — through 2035 — argue the long-term funding will provide certainty for businesses eyeing Michigan and provide the largest sustained investment in transit in Michigan's history.

But lawmakers cannot guarantee the funding. They set the state's budget each year and lawmakers as soon as next year could decide not to allocate the funding proposed in the economic development package. If they move ahead with the funding, however, they restrict the amount of money for the general fund by limiting the amount of corporate income tax revenue for that pot of money. It's hard to identify specific funding hits from the proposed earmarks, said retired House Fiscal Agency Director Mitch Bean, because it's impossible to say how lawmakers would have otherwise chosen to spend the money.

But it could force some tough choices during budget negotiations next year.

The most recent state revenue forecast indicates that the proposed earmarks under the economic development legislation would eat up almost all of the anticipated revenue growth for the 2026 fiscal year, said Bob Schneider, Senior Research Associate at the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. "All of the sudden it's like a zero growth budget and now anything you add needs to come out of something else," he said.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan House Democrats advance economic development plan