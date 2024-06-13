House dashes major pieces to GOP legislative agenda

Jun. 13—CONCORD — The narrowly-divided House of Representatives dealt Republican leaders major defeats on immigration, school choice and election law reforms during its final day of regular business for the 2024 legislative session.

House GOP leaders had removed Democratic members from conference committees last week so these bills to ban sanctuary city policies, expand eligibility for education freedom accounts and eliminate exceptions to the voter ID law could come back to the full House for up or down votes.

Early in the day Thursday, the GOP-led State Senate, along party lines, had approved all three by identical 14-10 votes with all Senate Democrats in opposition.

But all three died, at least in part because House Democrats had turned out in greater numbers when they came up hours later.

In the only recorded, roll call vote on the three, the House voted, 168-185, to reject the bill (HB 1665) expanding eligibility for EFAS from 350% of the federal poverty level to 425%.

At that time, there were 178 Democrats in the chamber and only 175 Republicans.

All Democrats opposed the bill and seven House Republicans joined them.

The House voted, 192-165, to set aside a major priority (HB 1292) of retiring Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, that would have banned cities and towns from refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and detain someone suspected of being in this country illegally.

At the urging of city and town clerks across the state, the House tabled by a 223-141 count a bill (HB 1370) that would have made New Hampshire the only state in the country to deny someone the right to vote without showing proof of U.S. citizenship at the polls.

The measure would have created a state-run election hotline so local officials could access databases to determine if a prospective voter was a U.S. citizen, could prove their identity and lived in the district where they were voting.

The Legislature last month had passed a bill that would do the same thing (HB 1569) without any opportunity to verify whether someone without documents was a citizen and was otherwise eligible to vote at that polling place.

Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester, said EFAs that give taxpayer-paid scholarships to parents siphon away support for public schools in favor of subsidizing private, religious or home school efforts.

"What about the separation of church and state? Does that exist anymore? I don't think so. We are going to court. Guess why? Because we don't fund public education properly," D'Allesandro said.

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said Democrats could pay at the polls for failing to permit more families to better afford sending their child to an alternative school.

"House Democrats once again showed their true colors by denying countless children the chance to get the best education possible," Osborne said.

"By opposing the expansion of the wildly successful Education Freedom Account program, they have made it clear that they prioritize institutions over the well-being of our children."

Defeat of the anti-sanctuary city bill measure was the least unexpected since the House last March had rejected identical language in a different bill.

Senate Assistant Democratic Becky Whitley of Hopkinton said illegal immigrants commit far less crime than U.S. citizens and these federal immigration detainers can be obtained without a warrant or a judge's approval.

"I cannot let scare tactics rule the day when they only promote further suspicion and discrimination to our beloved immigrant community," Whitley said.

Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said opponents ignored the fact this would not affect anyone in this country legally.

"These people just walked in here, the very aspect of committing a crime but they want us to turn away and pretend the crime has not occurred," Carson said of migrants without documentation.

On voting rights, Bradley credited Senate Finance Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, with adjusting his proposal to create a workable way to give the public confidence that those who vote are eligible to do so.

"We want to make sure it's easy to vote but hard to cheat," Bradley said.

Under current law, anyone without citizenship papers, an ID proof they live in the voting district can sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that they are telling the truth.

Since 2023, those who vote without an ID have until seven days after the election to provide proof they are qualified or their ballots are discounted.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said as amended bill would create a murky process that for voters without documents to go to a court after the election to try and get their vote validated.

"How do I have the due process to demonstrate who I really am if I do get the evidence? Where do I go? How do I engage?" Soucy asked rhetorically.

"This isn't ready for prime time and it doesn't improve our election process."

