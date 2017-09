WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House will consider a disaster relief package on Wednesday in wake of Hurricane Harvey that led to massive flooding in Texas and has been blamed for at least 50 deaths, the House majority leader's office said Monday.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump asked Congress for an initial $7.85 billion for recovery efforts after the storm caused an estimated $180 billion in damage.

