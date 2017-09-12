House Conservatives Were Plotting Against Paul Ryan. Then Came Trump's Surprise.

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Paul Ryan’s position in the GOP conference appears a little more secure after President Donald Trump, not Republican leaders in Congress, struck a deal last week with Democrats to keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling. But rather than actually solidifying Ryan’s position, the agreement may only have bought the speaker some time.

“President Trump making a deal on a short-term spending item takes pressure off of the speaker from a performance standpoint,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) told HuffPost on Monday, “but adds additional pressure on GOP leadership overall.”

Meadows was the member who led the charge in 2015 against former House Speaker John Boehner, offering a proposal just before the August recess to force him out as speaker, hardening opposition that ultimately led the Ohio Republican to step down. Now Meadows seems to be posturing against Ryan, pointing out that the Wisconsin Republican’s leadership has left Republicans with little leverage for a December spending deal and hardly any accomplishments.

The chatter that Meadows might be planning something intensified last week after Axios reported that he met with Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon and its Washington political editor, Matthew Boyle, to discuss alternatives to the current GOP leadership team. The Washington Post also reported last week that Meadows and former Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) were gauging whether former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) or former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) might be interested in leading House Republicans, though that talk might be more subterfuge than reality.

One source familiar with discussions told HuffPost that Meadows and Jordan were more interested in making Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) the speaker, displacing Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and making either Jordan or Meadows the majority leader.

Those desires might be just as fanciful as anointing someone outside of Congress as speaker, however, as there’s no indication Scalise ― who was wounded in June by a gunman who attacked Republicans during a congressional baseball game practice ― would try to leapfrog McCarthy or cooperate in a plot to take out Ryan.

Ryan’s and McCarthy’s offices declined to comment, but Scalise’s communications director, Chris Bond, told HuffPost that these sorts of palace intrigue stories may make for good headlines but they’re rarely based in reality. “Right now Congressman Scalise is focused on completing his inpatient rehabilitation so he can return to the Capitol and continue serving as majority whip, a job he loves,” Bond said.

Making this plot even more far-fetched, the source familiar with the discussions indicated that part of the conservative plan to take out McCarthy would be to require anyone who seeks the speakership to leave their current leadership position to seek a new spot ― something McCarthy might not do and GOP conference rules might not require.

Either way, Meadows swears there is no formal plan to take out the speaker right now. He said any discussions that may have taken place were so premature that they seemed to have excluded a number of conservative agitators who almost certainly would be involved in an actual plot to force out Ryan.

“I don’t know that there’s any substantial conversations about leadership races that are transpiring right now,” Meadows said Monday. And conversations with a number of conservative lawmakers over the last week generally seem to back that up.

But even as Meadows dismissed the talk that there could be an effort to ditch Ryan, the very next thing he said was “there’s a real frustration that nothing’s getting done.”

