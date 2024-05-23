House committee holds hearing on college Gaza protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of the Broadway entrance of Columbia University in New York City on April 30. Pro-Palestinian student demonstrators occupied the Hamilton Hall building overnight and refused to vacate the premises. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 23 (UPI) -- A House committee is holding a hearing Thursday to discuss the ongoing protests advocating for Palestinians in Gaza and anti-Semitism on college campuses.

House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., decried the encampments of protesters in her opening statement, calling them "anti-Semitic" and "anti-Jewish" as a whole. She also criticized universities for "allowing" the encampments.

"Suddenly, over the course of weeks -- days even -- universities burst into anti-Semitic chaos," Foxx said. "Oct. 7 ignited a powder keg of pro-terror campus fervor, a shocking spectacle for the American public."

Foxx has consistently referred to the encampments as "pro-terror encampments."

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of the Amsterdam entrance of Columbia University in New York City on April 30. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Administrators from Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA, as well as the CEO of the Phi Beta Kappa society are giving testimony to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Dozens of universities have called on law enforcement to tear down encampments or arrest protesters. Forty-seven campuses have had more than 45 arrests, according to CNN.

NYPD police officers remove and arrest pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied the Hamilton Hall building the campus at Columbia University in New York City on April 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Police arrested 112 people on Columbia University's campus. More than 150 students were pepper-sprayed or beaten in a clash between protesters and counter protesters at UCLA last month.

Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, said Thursday that no students have been suspended due to protesting but members of the university staff have been terminated. Jonathan Holloway, president of Rutgers said four people have been suspended and 19 others have been disciplined. Gene Block, chancellor at UCLA, said his college has more than 100 ongoing investigations into antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., decried pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses as "pro-terror" encampments during a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing on antisemitism on college campuses on Thursday in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI

"The fact that we have not suspended or expelled students does not mean that students have not received discipline," Schill said after Foxx admonished the administrators for "very few students" receiving disciplinary actions.

Schill added that Northwestern has terminated members of its staff as well.