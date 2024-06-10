House candidates share campaign beliefs, goals

Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series on a recent candidate forum for this year's St. Joseph County election. This installment covers the 36th District State House of Representatives race.

SHERMAN TWP. - On June 4, candidates for St. Joseph County's probate judge and prosecuting attorney, as well as state representative, offered remarks at a public forum as they seek office this year.

The 36th District state representative candidates, Erin Schultes, incumbent Steve Carra, Michael Malmborg and Frank Perez, concluded the evening event with a round of questions and opportunities to discuss their platforms and plans if elected to the seat in November.

Carra said it has been an honor serve as representative for the past four years and looks forward to being re-elected. Citing his "Christian, conservative, Constitutional upbringing," Carra said that as he continues his involvement in politics, the status quo, the Republican party has become insufficient. Carra criticized the "radical left" for moving further toward extreme left-wing politics, as well as most of the Republican party for also moving further toward the left."

"We are losing our state, our country, our Constitutional republic," he said. "We need bold, constitutional, conservative leaders" to "put above doing what is politically expedient."

Malmborg said he is running for the seat because "we need a change in direction in Lansing." The candidate said he grew up in a Catholic, conservative househould, and moved to St. Joseph County a decade ago. A government, economics and history teacher at Mendon Community Schools, Malmborg said he hopes to be elected to "represent the district the way it was meant to be represented."

Perez, currently the mayor of Sturgis and a businessman, said he wants to give back to the district.

"I come from a migrant family, poor and hungry," Perez said. "I know what it's like to be on the other side. I am a product of Salvation Army, and many church donations. It has made me the person I am today ... I know what hard work is" and over the years, became a two-business owner and public servant.

"I shouldn't be living the life I live today," Perez said. "God has had a plan for me."

A retired specialist in the U.S. Army, Perez said that, since 2017, his wife at their cosmotology school gives free haircuts to veterans.

Schultes, originally from Cass County, said she comes from a long line of military service, service she said she appreciates, although her own health needs prevented her from continuing the tradition. She is vice-chair of Three Rivers Pride Committee, vice president of Homeless Outreach Practiced Everyday: HOPE, and supports mental health outreach.

When moderators asked how each candidate has helped their community over the years, Perez said that when he first moved to Sturgis in 1998, he met then-undersheriff Dennis Allen and offered translation services for the department, which he said Allen utilized. From there, he established businesses and has served on both the city commission and as mayor.

Schultes cited her work with HOPE and Three Rivers Pride, where "we try to help the community as much as possible." She said she would visit nursing homes as a child reading to residents.

Carra said his job involves work with state-level departments, and that one district project for which he advocated was what he called a dangerous intersection. He said he worked with the appropriate department to have a safer intersection built. Carra also cited a Cass County project, where he said he advocated for $1 million from the state to connect train rails to a local industrial park. Carra also said he volunteers in the community and in schools as part of his civic contribution.

Malmborg said he has worked with Michigan Farm Bureau working with farmers, is associated with the Southwest Michigan Food Bank, and participates in mentoring and after-school programs

If elected, what bill would the candidate first introduce?

Carra said he would introduce a bill that addresses nondiscloure agreements in Lansing. He said that legislators sign NDAs after going behind closed doors having private conversations and not disclosing to the public what they're talked about.

Carra said he favors transparency, citing his openness in explaining how and why he votes on measures.

Malmborg said he would introduce a bill to limit administration costs in public schools.

"It's out of control," he said. Malmborg said he is also concerned about what he said is a lack of formal education training with some teachers and staff in public schools, as well as principals without adminsitrative experience.

Perez said he would introduce a veteran-based bill.

"I don't think we give our veterans enough respect. Korean and Vietnam veterans didn't get a hero's welcome," Perez said.

Perez proposed giving a reduced fee on taxes based on their disability.

"We don't do enough for them," Perez said. "This is the land of the free because of the brave, but we don't take care of the brave."

Schultes proposed establishing additional housing for the homeless in the 36th District, creating small communities for the "underhomed/nonhomed veterans."

Schultes said she doesn't care what circumstances caused someone to become homeless.

"Nobody should have to live on the streets," Schultes said. "Part of the state's job should be to take care of those who can't take care of themselves."

How would each candidate cross party lines and achieve goals?

Malmborg said his thoughts return to the nation's Founding Fathers.

"Everything written in the Constitution is about compromise," he said. "There is a give-and-take. You have to be willing to work with people. Right now, we don't have that.

"You have to be able to work with the other legislators to get legislation passed," he said. "If nobody is willing to work with you, you cannot do that."

Perez said he is doing that currently as mayor of Sturgis.

"Right now, we don't have a voice in Lansing," Perez said. "I would get in there and work with anyone who puts Michigan first, to make Cass and St. Joe County a better place to work, live and raise families.

"We have projects in Sturgis not getting funding. You gotta have someone who can work with both sides of the aisle to bring financial resources back to the district."

Schultes said that "we the people means all the people. I don't care where they're from."

"It shouldn't matter if I wear a red hat or blue hat when it comes to sitting down figuring out legislation," she said.

Carra said he agreed with Schultes that it is about we the people.

Carra said there needs to be a more business-friendly legislature, adding too much favor is shown to "corporate elitists" and "special interest groups."

How would you represent people not in your chosen political party?

Schultes said she is "not into political parties," and holds the ideal that "it's about serving everyone." She said both her children have autism and she is accustomed to "constantly advocating."

Carra said, at the end of the day, he will uphold and defend the Constitution.

"As the representative ranked the most conservative by CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) ... I would also argue I make the best liberal," Carra said. "Everything goverment does should be liberal or liberating ... we should be preserving and conserving the original intent the Founders had for our country.

"I'd make a better liberal and a better conservative than any of my colleagues who are voting for more government, deciding how you live your lives," Carra said.

Malmborg said a representative's job to represent all the people in the district.

"The legislation that gets passed affects the Republicans the same way it affects the Democrats," he said. "It is the job of the representative to be a representative of all the people in all the district ... to represent the people in the way they are meant to be represented."

Perez said it is important for him to "work with everyone."

"I know it's going to be tough to make everyone happy," he said. "Listening doesn't cost a thing. Kindness doesn't cost a thing ... I will do my best."

What issues would the candidate strongly support?

Carra said he is a "strong, staunch defender of the rights of the unborn child."

"I vote pro-life," he said, adding he introduced a "heartbeat bill" which "got us inches away from the ultimate goal of protecting life from conception." Carra said he also won a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson regarding state elections.

Malmborg said the biggest commodity in the district is agriculture, and he would work to ensure more support for that community.

"We have big discrepancies and over-regulation" in government, he said. "We need to make things a more streamlined process. I also believe we have to … make sure all of the people are represented the way they're supposed to be."

Perez said he wants to do the will of the voters.

"It's not going to be about me," he said. "It's what the district wants me to work on ... and what focus I need to give when I get to Lansing."

Schultes said that, for her, "it's body autonomy."

"I know that is hard for a lot of people to hear," the lone Democrat on the candidate panel said. "What's happening inside your body is not anyone else's business. I don't think abortion has a place in law, I don't think it has a place in politics. That is a decision between someone and their doctor. if you don't like that, that's great. You don't need to have an abortion but you also should not be trying to take away the rights of someone … where you don't know their situation."

As was the case with the prosecuting attorney forum, audience members wanted to know for whom each candidate voted for president in 2020, and for whom they will support this fall.

Malmborg said he echoed prosecuting attorney candidate Deborah Davis' answer about the sanctity of voting privacy.

"That's a private thing we need to hold where we're at," he said. "Our personal decision has no bearing on the legislation we put forth for all."

Perez said he votes Republican and plans to "vote for (Donald) Trump."

Schultes said she voted Democratic in the last election "and will vote Democratic this year."

Carra said he voted for Tudor Dixon for state governor "and Donald J. Trump" in the 2020 election, and plans to support Trump in the November election.

The candidate forum in its entirety may be viewed on the Three Rivers or Sturgis Area chambers of commerce Facebook pages.

Voters will head to the polls for the primary election Aug. 6.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: House candidates share campaign beliefs, goals