House approves $5 million for Cliff Walk. What it means for potential repairs.

NEWPORT – A multimillion-dollar federal appropriation could put the city closer to repairing the popular Cliff Walk.

Congressman Gabe Amo announced Wednesday the U.S. House approved $20,075,769 in federal Community Project Funding for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, including a $5 million appropriation for the Cliff Walk.

“I am incredibly grateful former Congressman David Cicilline initiated these projects that I can now carry forward because they will have a profound impact on communities across our First Congressional District,” Amo said in a statement. “The over $20 million in direct federal funding for these projects will make a real difference in the lives of countless Rhode Islanders. Across our great district, these federal investments will expand affordable housing options, improve public safety, revitalize our public spaces, and support the next generation of learners. Despite the delays, I am glad to have voted on a bipartisan resolution on our 2024 budget.”

Signs and fencing warn walkers about continuing on the Cliff Walk at Webster Avenue.

The funding requests will next go to the Senate, then to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The Newport City Council recently retained the services of an engineering firm to provide design and construction administration for repairs to the Cliff Walk.

The contract with Providence-based GZA Geoenvironmental provides for the designing and overseeing the construction of the needed repair work to the Cliff Walk. However, work can't begin until the city secures the nearly $14 million estimated for the repairs.

"We’re glad that Congress is voting on this and we look forward to the President signing the appropriations bills into law. We’re grateful for the delegation’s support and we’ll work with them on next steps to begin repairs as soon as possible," City of Newport Communications Manager Tom Shevlin said.

In addition to the anticipated federal funds, Gov. Dan McKee has proposed a $50 million "green" bond that earmarks $8 million for Cliff Walk repairs. That bond would be put before voters in November.

The collapse and previous funding requests

A portion of the iconic walking trail along the coast of Easton Bay collapsed in March 2022 and sustained further damage later that year in December.

Another portion of the Cliff Walk between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Avenue collapsed following winter storms in late December 2022.

Since then, the city has been trying to secure funding to fix the tourist attraction through state and federal grants. In June 2023, McKee issued an emergency disaster declaration at the request of the City Council, which hoped the declaration could help the city acquire up to $10 million in federal disaster relief money to fund the project. In the press release announcing McKee’s declaration, the state estimated comprehensive repairs would cost $13.75 million. That attempt for funding, however, was denied at the federal level.

While the collapsed section of the trail is closed to the public, a detour taking walkers around the area is in place.

What the contract with GZA covers

The city previously had a $154,315 contract with GZA Geoenvironmental to conduct pre-design investigations and schematic-level engineering design services for the collapsed area, which was approved by the council in April 2022. GZA will now be responsible for 30%, 60% and 100% design schematics for repairs to the Cliff Walk, solicit a contractor for the construction work and provide engineering and construction oversight on the project.

The contract does not mention an estimated cost for the actual repairs nor a schedule for their completion, but notes that GZA will “re-evaluate the cost and schedule of the project to include any updates to the design and to incorporate cost related to construction sequencing.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cliff Walk repairs could be aided with $5 million in federal funds