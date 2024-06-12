House adopts NDAA amendment from Rep. Brian Mast to block any defense funding from being used to rebuild the Gaza Strip.

American tax dollars do not need to go to Gaza to rebuild it. American tax dollars need to stay in the United States of America for Americans and I urge support of my amendment which would prevent any funds from going to build or rebuild anything within the Gaza Strip and I yield back. The gentleman yields and the question is on the amendment offered by the gentleman from Florida those in favor say aye those opposed say no. In the opinion of the chair the ayes have it and the amendment is agreed to.

