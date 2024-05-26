New hours set for Sandia Peak Tram, restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some changes are heading to the Sandia Peak Tram after this Memorial Day Weekend.

Starting Tuesday, the tram and its restaurant, TEN 3, will have new operating hours.

The tram will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and TEN 3 will be open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with casual dining only from 11 to 4 on Wednesdays.

