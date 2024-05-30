Houma Police investigates abuse allegations, leaving six-week-old infant in critical condition

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The parents of a six-week-old infant are in custody for allegedly abusing the child to the extent that the infant was hospitalized, according to the Houma Police Department.

Upon their investigation at a hospital on Saturday, May 25, Houma officers said that the infant sustained “life-threatening injuries” at the hands of the parents, which included “both trauma to the head and ribs.”

According to officers, the investigation also showed the parents, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old woman Jemi Kenny, allegedly abused the child within the last 10 days.

Officers mentioned that the infant was flown to a specialized hospital for treatment and was listed in “critical condition.”

The two suspects were booked and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information can call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.

