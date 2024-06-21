Hottest weather in Madison County since 1988

Jun. 21—ANDERSON — Madison County is experiencing the hottest string of high temperatures in more than 36 years.

Temperatures have been in the 90-degree range for several days with high levels of humidity and little or no precipitation.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures at or near 90 degrees through next Tuesday.

In a weather statement issued Thursday, the National Weather Service said an extended period of hot and humid conditions will continue across all of Central Indiana through the weekend.

Micah Mitchell with Madison County Weather Updates said the most recent stretch of 90-degree temperatures was a stretch of 12 days in August 1988.

Mitchell said the longest stretch in Anderson was in 1921 when the temperature surpassed 90 degrees for 21 straight days.

The summer months of 1936 saw 19 days over 90 degrees in August and a 15 day stretch in July of that year.

The thermometer topped 100 degrees for eight straight days in July 1936.

In the 1930s, people often would go to movie theaters, which were among the first businesses to have air conditioning.

Air conditioning in private homes gained popularity in the 1960s.

The National Weather Service said vulnerable populations during the heat spell include pregnant women, newborns, children, elderly and those people suffering from chronic illness.

The NWS warns not to leave people or pets in a closed car during the hot weather, stay in air conditioning as much as possible, drink plenty of water and wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Jeff Dyer, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said the cooling centers will be open if the heat index tops 100 for two days and the night time temperature stays above 75 degrees.

"We're very close," he said. "The cooling centers would be open if the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory warning for Madison County.

"Cooling centers are different than heating centers," Dyer said. "People can go to businesses that are open during the day to get into air conditioning."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.