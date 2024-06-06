The hottest day of the year, so far. Phoenix hits 110 degrees for the first time in 2024

Phoenix reached a high of 110 degrees on Thursday afternoon, making it the hottest day of 2024 so far.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist David Trampp, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 110 degrees at around 1:30 p.m. with temperatures expected to rise "a degree or two higher" later in the day. The expected high was 113.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued an excessive heat warning that went into effect Wednesday morning and would remain through Friday night, while the City of Phoenix enforced trail closures during peak heat hours of the day.

While it is not uncommon for early June to reach these extreme levels, Thursday's forecasted high of 111 degrees would tie with the 111-degree record set for that same day in 2016.

"It's not too uncommon to start seeing some heat records this time of year. We are into the summer now," said Sean Benedict, lead meteorologist for the Phoenix weather service. "It just comes down to getting the right set up, which we do have with a strong high pressure over the area."

This high pressure, also called a "heat dome," leads to increased temperatures, which Phoenix is expected to see throughout this week.

Benedict also said forecasts showed unusually high temperatures in the morning and evening. Low temperatures this week may reach an 84 to 86 degree range, which he said is in the range of the warmest low temperatures ever recorded in Phoenix.

The weather service predicted this summer would likely bring above-normal temperatures, as the average temperature for Phoenix this time of year lies at around 104 degrees, Trampp said.

How to stay safe in the heat

"Higher morning temperatures are leading to higher heat risk as well, when you factor in limited overnight relief," Benedict said, adding that people planning to resume their outside activities during the morning and evening hours should be cautious.

"Anytime, at least personally, whenever I've seen a temperature get into the 80 even in the morning, and you're in the sun, it can wear on you if you're out there for an extended period of time," Benedict said. "You still need to be careful at all times out here in the desert."

Benedict recommended avoiding spending too much time outside during these triple-digit-degree temperatures. When outdoors, frequently hydrating and finding shade when possible can prevent heat injury, he said.

Here are some other tips from the Arizona Department of Health to stay safe in the heat:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Contact the Arizona Department of Health Services at 602-364-3118 or visit an air-conditioned cooling center in your area. Locations of cooling centers can be found on the ADHS Heat-Related Illness page.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors and do not forget children or pets in hot vehicles.

Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix hits 110 degrees for the first time in 2024