Hotter weather on the way starting this weekend

Storm chances will continue into the weekend, especially for northeastern New Mexico. Much hotter weather is on the way starting this weekend.

It was a more humid start to the day than we’ve been used to across much of New Mexico. Southwest winds have pushed that more humid air back into eastern New Mexico. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have develop across the northern mountains, central New Mexico and down to the Sacramento Mountains. These showers and storms will fizzle out this evening, but a spotty shower and thunderstorm will be possible in northeast New Mexico overnight.

Hotter temperatures return statewide Thursday afternoon. Once again, a few spotty showers will be possible in northern New Mexico, with the highest chance in the northeast part of the state. Another backdoor front fueled by Thursday’s afternoon thunderstorms will surge west across the state through Friday morning bringing in higher humidity once again. This gets pushed back east again in the afternoon with southwest breezes. A few afternoon storms will be possible again, especially in northeast New Mexico. Saturday will be the last day with rain chances, but more of eastern New Mexico should actually see a chance for a few isolated storms.

Drier air returns to all of New Mexico Sunday. This will also continue a warming trend that will start on Saturday. A strong area of high pressure moves over the state next week, bringing the hottest weather so far this year, with many climbing into the 90s and 100s by next Wednesday.

